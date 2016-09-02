Family can provide fun activities in care home

Dear Carol: My parents are both in the same nursing home. Dad is wheelchair-bound from a major stroke, and Mom has mid-stage dementia. I visit often, but I feel guilty for not taking them out more. I've had back surgery twice and cannot transfer my dad or lift his wheelchair. I do accompany them to medical appointments in the paratransit bus that takes wheelchairs, but what I'm talking about is doing something fun. My parents don't even seem to want to go out, and friends say, "Oh, don't feel guilty, they are fine." I know that they are fine, but I still feel like I'm failing them. I'd like some practical advice.—ML

Dear ML: You are a thoughtful caregiver. I'm glad that on an intellectual level you realize that your parents are likely fine as things are, but I understand your feelings because I've had them myself. I came to grips with these feelings by accepting two major insights with respect to my own parents.

The first insight was that while the idea of going out interested my parents, when the offer was made they would continually put it off. That indicated to me that the idea was more attractive than the actual action needed to make it happen. The nursing home where they lived offered many options for entertainment if people wanted to take advantage of them. My parents even stayed away from many of those activities, though the staff and I would gently prod them to take part at least occasionally.

The second insight was that I could bring the party to them, so to speak. In this way, they could have fun without the rigors of getting ready, transferring from chair to vehicle along with extra stress, yet they could still experience an enjoyable change in their daily routine.

One thing that I did was bring in lunch from time to time from one of their favorite restaurants and we'd have a picnic in Dad's room. I'd also bring in Dairy Queen treats which made for a messy adventure, but it was still fun for them.

For birthdays, the nursing home always had a big birthday-month dinner which I never missed. On their own birthdays, we made the day special with a little party in their rooms. No matter how much or little they felt up to celebrating the day, there were always presents, cards and as much festivity as they wanted.

Each summer, the nursing home held a barbecue in their beautiful backyard that I always attended with my loved ones. Each would stay as long as he or she wished and would tell me, as they grew tired, when to take them back to their rooms.

Did I do enough? Like you, I also felt like I should do more. Personalities differ, so that needs to be taken into consideration and some people may need more outings. Yet, your parents sound more like mine. During their later years my parents weren't inclined to go out into the world much and I respected that.

I also learned that if I didn't take care of myself to some extent I wouldn't able to care for them as well as I did. With time and flexibility, we found the best rhythm possible for our joint circumstances.

Considering what you've said about your parents, I believe that with some creativity, you'll find that you can do enough for your parents without extra outside activity.

Perfection isn't an option when it comes to caregiving, so continue to do your best and that should be just fine.

Carol Bradley Bursack is the author of a support book on caregiving and runs a website supporting seniors and caregivers at www.mindingourelders.com. She can be reached at carolbursack@msn.com.