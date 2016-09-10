Namedroppers (Sept. 10, 2016)

Shelby Krech, news intern at Flag Family Media. Special to The Forum

• Leann Mengelkoch and Brooks Kenney have earned Fargo-Moorhead YMCA Gators Swim Team scholarships. Mengelkoch began swimming competitively in 2005 and was awarded $750. Kenney began swimming competitively in 2011 and was awarded $250.

• Eric Watt, child of Kirk and Katherine Watt of Glyndon, Minn., has earned an Excellence Scholarship for Concordia College, Moorhead.

Interns and pages

• Shelby Krech has joined Flag Family Media as a news intern. Krech is pursuing a degree in mass communications at North Dakota State University.

• Lincoln Regula has been hired by Sandman Structural Engineers, Moorhead, as an intern. Regula is pursuing a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from North Dakota State University.

Misc.

• Emily Haagenson of Moorhead, a junior at University of Mary, Bismarck, has earned the Leadership Award from the Iacocca Institute. This honor is given to five of the 90 Global Village attendees who come from 43 different countries.