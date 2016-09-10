Worried family wants aging dad to move to town

Dear Carol: My dad, who is 84, has lived on the same farm and in the same house that his parents owned all of his life. He and Mom rented out the land 10 years ago, but kept a few animals and a large garden. After Mom died, Dad sold the animals except for his house dog. He no longer gardens but he finds simple chores to do that keep him occupied.

I know that he feels like he has to look after the home but that leaves him alone out in the country, essentially isolated. He's in good health but the family worries about him. We want him to move to town and live with one of his adult children or rent an apartment, but he resists the idea saying that he wants to stay independent. He's mentally fine so we don't feel that we can press too hard. We're also afraid that if he is forced to move he may just give up on life. Either way we feel guilty.—TR

Dear TR: This is a tricky dilemma that your family is facing. Your dad's mindset isn't unusual in agricultural areas but your concerns are warranted. Isolated people do run the risk of not being able to summon help when it's needed.

You could gently point out to your dad that if he's worried about leaving the house empty perhaps a neighbor could be paid to check on it regularly and let your dad know if there's a problem. You could also offer to drive him out to check from time to time so he can see for himself that the house is fine.

If you or one of your siblings has a home with enough space to give your dad a separate living area that preserves some of his privacy and independence, he may consider it. If that's not the case, I get the feeling that he's probably too independent to want to move into an already full home, even if he had his own bedroom.

An option that you could consider is to research small homes in town and drive him around to show him what you've found. The reason a house may suit him more than an apartment is that he still wants to do chores. The downside, of course, is that if he becomes less able, he may have to move again. No matter what he does, he'll want to keep his dog so that needs to be part of the planning. My thoughts are that if you do some upfront work and have all of the information available for him he may see the possibilities.

I believe that you are correct when you say that if you lean on him too hard and he feels forced to move that could take a terrible toll. If he doesn't like the ideas you've presented, try for compromise.

Ask him if he'd be willing to wear a personal alarm so that he can summon help should something happen. That could help alleviate some of the family's concern. You could also set up a schedule for checking on him by phone or computer.

Maintaining your dad's dignity is essential and that means different things to different people. Since his mind is still good, he should be able to make the final decision. If he's not ready for any change and something unfortunate happens, you needn't feel guilty. He's making the choice that is preserving his present happiness.

Carol Bradley Bursack is the author of a support book on caregiving and runs a website supporting seniors and caregivers at www.mindingourelders.com. She can be reached at carolbursack@msn.com.