Power of 100 gives to ND Heart Gallery

Members of Power of 100 recently gave more than $15,000 to the ND Heart Gallery. Special to the Pioneer.

WEST FARGO — Power of 100, a group of local women who pool their donations four times a year and then select a recipient, gave $15,200 to the North Dakota Heart Gallery at its July meeting.

The North Dakota Heart Gallery believes every child deserves a chance for a family to call their own. Its mission is to reach out to the public and encourage the adoption of children waiting for forever homes. It was incorporated as a nonprofit organization by an all-volunteer board of directors in 2006, and is entirely funded by donations.

The North Dakota Heart Gallery features children from throughout the state. The Heart Gallery will travel to events and exhibitions in communities across North Dakota to recruit forever families.

Since October 2015, Power of 100 has raised more than $67,000 for nonprofits helping the Red River Valley. At each Power of 100 event, the members nominate and select three charities before voting on one to support.

The next event will be Oct. 12 at the Cambria Inn and Suites in West Fargo. A social will be at 5:30 p.m. followed by the meeting from 6:30 to 7:30. It is open to anyone interested in making a difference. Forms can be found on the group's Facebook page or going to the website: powerof100rrv@gmail.com.