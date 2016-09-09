MOORHEAD—The Moorhead High School student council is again hosting its "Beautiful to the Core" event hoping to empower young people throughout Fargo-Moorhead.

The free event is open to area students in sixth through 12th grade and is scheduled at the high school from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12.

Four speakers—Jacky Arness, Emily Paulson, Dawn Gunderson and Bethany Peterson—will address topics including goal-setting, self-esteem, dealing with anxiety and making healthy choices.

The event started in 2013 when three Moorhead High School seniors wanted to help students buck societal trends and media pressures to be perfect. Gunderson says the response has been incredible and she expects the same reaction this year.

The event is held in the school auditorium with registration starting at 6 p.m.