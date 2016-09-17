Granddaughter sacrifices too much as caregiver

Dear Carol: My parents were killed in a car accident, so I was raised by my grandparents who always showed me their love. My grandmother died seven years ago when I was 23. I'd been on my own for a few years, but I moved back in with Grandpa after he had a stroke. Things have gone fairly well with me working part-time jobs and spending a lot of time with him. Lately, though, Grandpa's memory has gotten bad and he's become stubborn about taking his medication, which he was always good about before. He's also having more trouble getting around.

I've finally started a good job with prospects for a future, but I can't leave Grandpa alone for long. My friends, as well as Grandpa's friends, tell me that he needs to go to a nursing home. They think it's better for both of us, but I feel that I should stay and take care of him like he took care of me. If I stay, I can't take the full-time job, which I really want. I'm so confused. What do you think I should do?—TK

Dear TK: You have handled a lot for someone so young and you have my admiration along with, I'm certain, that of many others. Now it's time to take care of your future, not only for you but so that your grandpa can know that you'll be able to take care of yourself when he is gone.

You obviously love your grandpa and I'm sure that your actions, as well as your words, have proven that to him over the years. Your care has given him a longer time to live at home, as well. However, few people could provide the amount of care, on their own, that he is going to need in the future. I don't think that you should expect that of yourself.

Remember that your grandpa loves you as much as you love him. He may be grumpy because he doesn't feel good and he may even be demanding. That's because of his health. In his heart he undoubtedly wants the very best for you. This means that it's time for you to build your own future for his sake as well as yours.

Your grandpa has probably not fully recovered from his wife's death and his health may have worsened because of that. This is very common in long-term marriages. No matter what you do, his life will slowly draw to a close.

I believe that your grandpa's doctors would agree that it's time for you to share his care. You aren't letting him down by doing this. You are getting him the help he needs.

In-home care is one option, but in your case helping him make the final move to a good nursing home seems to make more sense. You need to be able expand your horizons, which includes not only supportive employment but a social life. You can still visit your grandpa as often your work will allow. You can still be his advocate, too. However, you wouldn't have to be strictly tied to his schedule. This would allow much more flexibility for building your own life now and for the future.

Your grandparents have been as lucky to have you as you are to have had them. Continue to make your grandpa proud by working on your future and taking care of yourself. He'll likely feel much better as his life ends if he knows that you are moving forward and will be able to take care of yourself. Meanwhile, he'll have professionals providing his hands-on care with your input and help.

Carol Bradley Bursack is the author of a support book on caregiving and runs a website supporting seniors and caregivers at www.mindingourelders.com. She can be reached at carolbursack@msn.com.