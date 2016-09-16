The August issue of Girls' Life magazine (left), and a new version of the cover made by graphic designer Katherine Young (right). Special to The Forum

ST. PAUL—Katherine Young was disgusted by the latest issue of Girls' Life magazine, so she did something about it—and had her version of what the magazine cover should look like go viral in the process.

The 31-year-old Jamestown, N.D., native who now lives in St. Paul and works as a graphic designer recently saw a popular social media post of the latest issues of Girls' Life and Boys' Life magazines.

While Girls' Life teased to stories about "fall fashion you'll love," tips to "wake up pretty!" and how to achieve "dream hair," the cover story for Boys' Life encouraged its young male readers to "explore your future," complete with images of laboratory equipment, first responder gear and other symbols of possible careers.

Young said she was especially bothered by the "wake up pretty" part, finding it hypocritical as the magazine also featured a large picture of actress and singer Olivia Holt who presumably had a professional team help her get ready for her photo shoot.

"I was complaining with girlfriends on how bad it was and I just decided right there and then to fix it," she said. "I am a visual creator and this was a visual problem I could solve."

Online conversation

Young's version of what the Girls' Life cover should look like was posted to her blog on Wednesday, Sept. 7, along with a short post titled "Girls' Life... We Need to Do Better."

Her magazine swapped out Holt as the cover model, replacing her with Olivia Hallisey, the 2015 Google Science Fair winner. "Fall fashion you'll love" became "girls doing good," and "your dream hair" became "your dream career."

She didn't expect it, but Young said she started to realize her fake cover that she spent only minutes creating was making the rounds online. A friend tagged her on a Facebook post that shared the image, and she saw it already had 3,000 shares.

She's since heard from people as far away as Thailand, she said, not to mention a women's rights advocate to the United Nations, several newspapers and blogs, Girl Scout organizations, women in the military and more.

Mic.com posted an interview with Young about her cover on Tuesday, Sept. 13, followed hours later by Huffington Post reposting her blog and image as a contributor column.

Even with the online attention, Young said her post was never just about the Girls' Life cover.

"It is about changing everyday conversations we have with young men and women," she said. "A girl's value is more than her looks and in 2016, we need to acknowledge that we are still failing as a society with the messages we are sending."

On the web

