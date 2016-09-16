MODE founder credits 'smart hustling,' team for success

Ciara Stockeland, founder and COO of MODE, chats with someone before her presentation Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016, at Courtyard by Marriott in Moorhead. Dave Wallis / The Forum

MOORHEAD — When Ciara Stockeland was a little girl, she convinced her little sister to sell rocks to their neighbors. (Their mother made them return their neighbors' money.) When she was a preteen, she started a theater company for home-schooled kids. Now she's the founder and chief operating officer of MODE, a women's discount designer clothing boutique.

Stockeland, who lives in Grand Forks, oversees the 10 MODE locations across the Midwest and in South Carolina. The third-generation entrepreneur shared her success story and advice for reaching business goals in her recent business training presentation, "A Little Coffee and a Lot of Hustle," hosted by the Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce.

Her business venture started in 2006 with the opening of maternity boutique Mama Mia, but it was MODE, originally intended as a short-term retail setup, that took off when it opened a year later. In 2008, Stockeland and her husband, Jim, decided to merge Mama Mia with MODE. The first MODE franchise opened in 2011.

Stockeland joked that her presentation should have been called "A Lot of Coffee and a Lot of Hustle." But she also gave credit for her success to her support system, both at work and at home. She said delegating and letting your employees do their jobs is just as important as hustling.

"You have to bring people along with you, or you're not hustling smart," she told the room.

Stockeland didn't always appreciate what she'd accomplished. But after an "attitude adjustment," she realized that "hustling" is something you have to do every day.

She shared a favorite quote she lives by: "Success is never owned, it's rented, and the rent is due every day," adding, "Every day you have to pay your dues; every day there's something new."

Other highlights from her presentation:

• In addition to delegating, "smart hustling" includes making thoughtful decisions about where time, money and energy are best invested; hiring the right people and playing to their strengths; wearing many different hats; thinking and planning ahead; controlling what you can control and learning to let go of perfectionism.

• Small businesses are more successful when they're willing to change when something's not working. "You most often see small businesses fail when they won't change," she said.

• Communicate openly and honestly with your employees. "I wouldn't be here without my team," she said. "Be thankful and let them know that you appreciate them."