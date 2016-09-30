Are lack of hygiene, too much sleep signs of dementia?

A change in a senior's behavior doesn't necessarily mean dementia. It could be depression, thyroid issues or have other causes. Thinkstock / Special to The Forum

Dear Carol: My father, who is 83, refuses to shower or bathe. Mom can't budge him. He used to be very clean. He was also interested in fixing things around the house and he loved yard work and playing poker with friends. Over the last months he's completely changed. All he wants to do is sleep in front of the TV. He won't even put on fresh clothes in the morning unless Mom snatches his dirty clothes and puts them in the wash before he goes to bed. Mom says he's also careless about taking his blood pressure medications.

His memory seems normal for his age, which is to say that he does forget things occasionally but no more than Mom or others of his age. We dance around the Alzheimer's word, probably because we're scared that this is what is wrong. What do you think?—VK

Dear VK: Your mom is lucky to have your support since, while she's frustrated with your dad's behavior, underneath she's likely frightened that your dad may have dementia.

Aging brings losses and some people have more trouble coping with them than others. Try to remember when this downturn began. Did your dad lose a close friend to illness or death? Perhaps his poker games ended due to someone's health problems? Grieving the loss of friends and activities at this age is natural but can cause deterioration in mental health for some who may be less resilient. The physical challenges that even healthy elders generally must adjust to can challenge a person's mental health, as well.

I'm assuming that your mom has tried to talk your dad into seeing his doctor but if she has been hesitant to bring it up, now is the time. If she can't convince him to have a checkup, maybe you can. Don't use his symptoms as a reason. Just tell him it's time for him to get his medications checked out.

From what you've said, I'd suspect depression is at least part of your dad's problem. However, a thyroid condition or any number of other things could be contributing factors. How fruitful this appointment will be could depend a great deal on how informed his doctor is about the whole picture, including the ending of your dad's poker games.

It could be useful for you or your mom to write the doctor a letter prior to the appointment listing your concerns. That enables the doctor to use this information to ask the right questions in order to get to the root of your dad's problems.

As to whether or not your dad has dementia, his age puts him at risk, so naturally that should be considered. However, his symptoms are such that any of them could be caused by other health issues, physical or mental.

Your mom may appreciate it if you accompany them to the appointment. I hope that you have power of attorney for both of your parents' health. If not, this needs to be done soon for everyone's sake. Your ability to help them in the future needs to be made legal.

After your dad is seen by his doctor and has a diagnosis, consider talking to your parents about their living arrangements. Do they need someone to offer transportation to senior center activities? Would they benefit from the socialization that is available in assisted living? If they have lost most of their friends to illness or death, they may benefit from a change.

First, see what can be done for your dad and then work with both of them to consider options that could provide more quality to their lives.

Carol Bradley Bursack is the author of a support book on caregiving and runs a website supporting seniors and caregivers at www.mindingourelders.com. She can be reached at carolbursack@msn.com.