NDWN names Fick Woman of the Year

BISMARCK—Kathy Fick has been named the 2016 Woman of the Year by the North Dakota Women's Network. A reception will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Canad Inn, 1000 S. 42nd St., Grand Forks.

Fick has served as the director and campus minister of Christus Rex Lutheran Campus Ministry at the University of North Dakota for 27 years.

The North Dakota Women's Network will also host its annual workshop from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 22 at the same location. The workshop will examine the need for paid family leave and how to advocate for paid leave in North Dakota. This workshop will be conducted by Christine Sloane from the National Partnership on Women and Families. Staff from North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp's office will also be present to speak about the FAMILY Act and paid leave on a federal level.

Cost to attend is the reception is $55 and the cost to attend the workshop is $35. Costs for NDWN members are $40 for the reception and $20 for the workshop. For more information and to register, visit www.ndwomen.org or contact Caitlin at caitlin@ndwomen.org or (701) 425-2915.