Flexibility needed in elders' living arrangements

Dear Carol: My mother died of a heart attack nine months ago. Dad's health is good for someone 78 years old, but I was frightened for him after Mom's death because he seemed depressed, so I convinced him to move in with me and my family.

Dad has a nice room and we try to make him feel welcome. But now he tells me that he should look for his own place because he doesn't want to put us out. That makes me feel bad because he's not putting us out.

Dad was a professor and he loves to read. His personality has always seemed reclusive and unhealthy to me but Mom said it's just how he is. The problem is, we've already sold Dad's house because there was a buyer for it just three months after Mom's death, and Dad said he was OK to sell it.

I know that the speed of these changes may be a shock to him but shouldn't he be adjusting? I just want him to feel loved. Where do we go from here?—TLC

Dear TLC: Your intentions have been loving and kind, and I commend you for that. Since both you and your dad were grieving over the loss of your mom, I can see how natural it seemed to just go with the ready buyer and sell the house. Now reality has set in and your dad, while still grieving, has likely healed somewhat and may need to be more on his own.

Loneliness is, indeed, a factor in elder decline, and you are kind to consider that, but being alone and being lonely are two different things. People can be lonely in a marriage, in a family or in a crowd. The same can be said for being content. It's a matter of degree and personality. Different people need different things. Your dad seems to be trying to tell you nicely that he's ready to be more independent.

Talk with him about the fact that you understand his need for more independence and privacy. Let him know that you love having him, but if he feels another arrangement would be better for the future, you understand. Suggest that together you look for a place for him to live where he can have the privacy he needs, but that you still would like him to have the option of having some meals provided and additional people to check on him from time to time.

This change could involve finding an apartment for him, preferably one where you can check on him often. He could sign up for Meals on Wheels if he doesn't get around to cooking. Then, as he ages, you could look into some in-home care if that is needed.

Assisted living is another option. This would provide him with convenient meals and company when he wants it. You might discover that if he's not forced to be with people he'll be more inclined to seek them out. Left to his own devices, he could even make some new friends and find the balanced level of social interaction that he needs. You'd naturally continue to include him in family life, as well.

Offer to take him around to look at apartments and assisted living centers so comparisons can be made. There's no pressure this time. Remember, though, that this decision is his. You haven't mentioned cognitive decline, so if he wants a change, he should be able to decide that.

I sense a lot of love between you and your dad and am confident that together you'll find a good solution for his living situation.

