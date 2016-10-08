Local woman empowers young people

Rachel stone is pictured with a group of girls age 4-12 who attended the DREAM seminar where they learned how to make positive choices early. Special to the Forum

Rachel Stone organized a P's & Q's Princess Tea Etiquette party to teach the participants how to be little ladies with good table manners. Special to the Forum

Rachel Stone sits with 7th grade students from Horizon Middle School who are part of her Leader-licious class. The student created posters on how to be a leader to hang in the hallways. Special to the Forum

Rachel Stone spoke to the junior acrobatic team during a DREAM seminar at American Gold Gymnastics where the girls learned about the DREAM rule and participated in a fun obstacle course. At the end they vowed to break negative cycles. Special to the Forum

Former Mrs. North Dakota International Rachel Stone has started a nonprofit called P's & Q's INC. that will offer empowerment programs for women and girls as well as boys. David Samson / The Forum

FARGO — Two years ago, Rachel Stone started P's & Q's Etiquette LLC in the lower level of her church. Today, she's celebrating the grand opening of her own studio space in the Manchester Building on University Drive in Fargo.

Her P's & Q's Etiquette empowerment program brings together middle school-aged female students in a safe environment to learn about self-confidence and leadership skills. Through the program, Stone offers four classes:

• Leader-licious: Teaches girls leadership, conflict resolution skills as well as self-esteem.

• BeRare Model: Focuses on inner beauty, nutrition as well as finding and being a role model.

• BeRare Girl: Works with students to develop goals and dreams and how to combat negative habits.

• Table Etiquette 101: Emphasizes manners, dining etiquette and proper posture.

She's currently meeting once a week with seventh-grade girls at Horizon Middle School in Moorhead where she works full time in student services. That role has opened her eyes to the many needs young students have, which prompted her to initially develop the empowerment program.

Stone has noticed that a majority of the students who come to her room after getting in trouble in the classroom are males. So she decided to expand her Leader-licious program to include male students as well. The leadership program will be a component of her nonprofit organization called P's & Q's INC.

"Male students need mentorship as much as our girls do," says Stone, mother to three boys — Emmanuel, a senior in high school; Samuel, a sophomore; and Gabriel, an eighth-grader at Horizon.

Growing the organization

Stone says she would also like to see the offerings from P's & Q's INC. expand to include older students and young women. She even talks about taking her programming into all Fargo Public Schools and even day cares. The opening of her own space is the first step in expanding what can only be described as a dream come true for Stone.

"We haven't had a space of our own before; we've held classes in churches or partnered with the YWCA or YMCA," Stone says. "Now we have a place for these girls to come and learn during school year breaks or over the summer."

In addition, Stone hosted a Role Modeling Show last spring that she plans to make an annual event to showcase program participants. The show is not about demonstrating beauty, she says, but rather featuring the gifts and talents participants bring to the world. Success stories of overcoming obstacles were read about older models, while children were invited to dress in clothes for their dream job.

Stone dreams of creating an entrepreneurial opportunity for her program participants to gain real-world experience or possibly developing a clothing line participants can manage. "I hope we can continuously expand and outgrow our space," she says.

'Born to bring hope'

Serving others is a role that comes easily to Stone, who was raised in Chicago by two pastors. She saw her parents serving others, especially those in need, and a seed was planted.

"I have a strong faith, and I love God," Stone says. "But I struggled as a kid and young adult with self-esteem issues because of past abuse, and I vowed that no one else would go through the struggles I did ... I believe that God created me for this reason: I was born to bring hope and inspiration to others."

Stone says that moving to Fargo in 2002 with her husband and young kids was a huge leap of faith that turned out to be one of the best decisions she could have made. She immediately got involved with the Head Start program — a national organization that provides early childhood education and parent services to low-income families.

Soon after, she was approached by a modeling agency to compete for Mrs. North Dakota International in 2005. Stone says she didn't win that first time, but she recognized the learning opportunity she had and competed again in 2006, becoming the first African-American winner of the Mrs. North Dakota International title.

"That opened a huge door for me," Stone says of her year spent traveling and modeling with an agency based in Tampa, Fla. "I had a dream of touching lives, and that gave me a platform to do it."

Stone uses the pageant as well as her personal struggles to relate to the young girls in her programs. "I want to bring them hope by telling them, 'I know exactly where you are coming from, and I promise you that you can overcome those obstacles,' " she says. "I want them to see there is value in everything they do."

Seeing that value is often the first step on the path toward success, which Stone says comes down to making better decisions. That may mean a participant says no to drugs or alcohol, or chooses to walk away from a potentially violent situation. Success may be an email from a teacher explaining that a participant's grades have improved or a student is dreaming of achieving more in the classroom than before.

"P's & Q's is a preventative program, and I work closely with the counselors of the schools as they refer those most challenged to the program," Stone says. "P's & Q's success is measured through one-on-one evaluation, student involvement in program activities, student behavior changes and parent and teacher monthly reports. I am not trying to recreate any wheels, but with all the challenging issues facing our youth, we can always benefit from more programs like this."

Gratitude emanates from Stone when she talks about her life and her passion. She says her organization would not be possible without funding from the FM Area Foundation as well as Latter Rain Ministries — the church her parents started when they moved to Fargo. Her husband, Timothy, has been one of her greatest motivators in achieving her dreams.

And her dream is empowering as many young people as she can.

"They are our future, so they need to know they have a powerful voice and that they matter," Stone says. "I try to help them take the focus on the bad and put it somewhere positive so they can learn from it. I want them to understand that we can't bring hope and inspiration to others if we hadn't gone through the obstacles we have."

Online

www.facebook.com/PsQsEtiquette

DREAM rule

In her Leader-licious program, Stone teaches participants the importance of the DREAM rule, which stands for:

Decide: Resist temptation and make good choices.

Realize: Know your strengths but work on your weaknesses.

Equip: Put on armor to fight back against negativity and self-doubt.

Aim: Visualize where you want to go in life.

Move: Take action and make it happen.