New Curvy Divas boutique offers positive shopping experience

The dressing-room drabs often caused her to leave the mainstream stores in frustrated tears.

The former Cass County eligibility worker had often dreamt of a day she would return to her pre-pregnancy sizes, but after she lost her mother, father and father-in-law within months, she decided her size no longer needed to be a priority. Instead, her mission became creating a place that others might one day call their own shopping sanctuary.

"We've got better things to do than worry about the size of our rear ends," she said. "I think (women) should all love themselves, no matter what's on the outside."

Asleson resigned from her job, and with the help of her husband, James, children and grandchildren, started looking for a location to open a unique boutique, one for "plus-sized women," although she doesn't like that term.

The West Fargo woman found just the place in her hometown. On Oct. 15, she opened Curvy Divas at 1201 13th Ave. E., which previously housed a pizza parlor.

Curvy Divas will carry more than a half-dozen different lines, with items from casual to dress, plus jewelry and accessories. Asleson said the boutique offers more than just shopping; it's an experience.

Inside the front door are lockers where patrons can leave their coats and purses securely so their hands are free for shopping. As they meander through the store, they can help themselves to bottled water or chocolate and other sweet treats from candy bowls. They can also stop to relax on the hot pink sofa or stuffed chairs in front of a Netflix-enabled big-screen TV.

Inside the oversized dressing rooms equipped with personal fans, a grid wall allows shoppers to mix and match pieces to create just the right outfit, which Asleson can help them find. She is also planning to allow individuals or groups to reserve the space for private parties or girls'-night-out plans.

Asleson had no former business experience or clothing expertise, but she spent hours researching clothing lines and visited a trade show in Las Vegas with her daughter to start investing in smaller lines that cut clothing to complement a woman's figure.

She said no one — no matter their size — should shy away from wearing what they want; all that should matter is that they feel good in what they wear.

"We just want to provide a place where they can turn around their attitude of themselves," she said. "People treat themselves much worse than they ever would treat others. I just really hope we can change people's minds about how they are dressing."

Business profile

What: Curvy Divas

Where: 201 13th Ave. E., West Fargo

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Online: www.facebook.com/curvydivasrus