Namedroppers (Oct. 22, 2016)

Schaefer attends language immersion program

Sam Schaefer has participated in the Concordia Language Villages program by attending a two-week session at El Lago del Bosque, the Spanish Language Village, located near Bemidji, Minn. Schaefer is the son of Steve and Terese Schaefer of Moorhead and will be a fourth-grader at Ellen Hopkins Elementary this fall.

By attending El Lago del Bosque, the Spanish Language Village, Schaefer experienced a simulated experience living in the Spanish culture. He was issued a passport, exchanged currency and adopted a new name. He was immersed in the Spanish language and culture through language lessons, authentic foods, activities, re-enactments of historic events, songs, dances, crafts, games and everyday conversations. By interacting with staff and participants from all over the world, Schaefer also learned about the many opportunities available to those who speak more than one language.

Concordia Language Villages attracts more than 10,000 youth, educators and adults annually from all 50 states and more than 40 countries. Youth ages 7 to 18 and adults of all language experience levels can take advantage of on-site learning options ranging from a weekend to four weeks.