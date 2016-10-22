Elder is welcome in home but private time still needed

I love him and am glad to have him join us for meals and for many evenings, but my husband and I have no time alone. My husband won't say anything for fear of upsetting Dad. I've gently suggested to Dad that he may want to watch different programs on his TV than those we watch. I've also tried to help him find ways to amuse himself at least a couple of evenings a week, but he isn't interested. This situation is grating on me, and I'm afraid I'll start resenting Dad. Am I selfish? — DV

Dear DV: What you are feeling is entirely justified. After years of focusing on children, you and your husband want to enjoy some time alone. That's a sign of a healthy marriage.

No matter what else you do, make certain that your father-in-law is seeing all of his doctors. You may want to alert his primary doctor about this behavior, especially if some of the suggestions below don't help. Medications that he takes should be checked. Depression or even vascular dementia could be an issue for someone who has had strokes.

If health issues aren't a factor, perhaps your father-in-law is simply bored. Outside activities during the day could make him less needy for your company every evening.

Approaches to addressing this are varied. You could encourage him to visit the local senior center. Offer to drive him if that would help. There are often a variety of groups at these centers with diverse interests and abilities. Games, activities and simply the social interaction can do wonders.

Alternately, if your father-in-law has health issues that prevent him from going to a senior center, adult day services may help. Modern centers often have virtual bowling leagues, pool games, woodworking shops and other activities for those who can take part.

Then, of course, there is assisted living. A recent survey showed that quality of life for a significant number of seniors improves once they've made a decision to move to retirement or assisted-living centers. Again, it's often the peer interaction as well as available meals and a feeling of safety that makes this change so positive for some people.

Try to remain patient and avoid pressuring him to make changes, but suggest that his quality of life could be better if he developed more friendships. If he's not interested in the senior center and/or adult day services isn't an idea that appeals, volunteer to take him to look at senior-living or assisted-living centers. Many elders have outdated ideas about what these places are like. Arrange for the two of you to have lunch at a couple of centers that look promising and observe the people who live there. Your father-in-law may be drawn into the reality that people seem to be having a good time.

Bringing your father-in-law into your home was a gracious thing to do, but considering your letter, I think some kind of change needs to be made so that you can maintain the loving relationship that you've enjoyed. If none of the ideas here work out, ask his doctor or his spiritual leader for further guidance.

Carol Bradley Bursack is the author of a support book on caregiving and runs a website supporting seniors and caregivers at www.mindingourelders.com. She can be reached at carolbursack@msn.com.