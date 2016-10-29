Consider side effects when making decisions about medication

Dear TL: While it's possible, I doubt that you and your mom are so much in denial about any of her aging issues that you wouldn't have noticed these problems before she began taking the new medications. It seems smart to me that you've connected these changes with new prescriptions. You could be wrong, but it serves everyone's interest to investigate.

Starting two or more medications at the same time can increase confusion over the issue because it's hard to tell which drugs could be causing negative effects. I'm disappointed that her doctor wasn't willing to look into a possible connection between the drugs and the changes, or at least address a possible interaction.

Some medications can not only be lifesaving, they can allow many people to experience more quality in their overall health. Yet nearly all medications carry potentially negative side effects for some people.

The incontinence drug is most likely an elective choice, so that may be a place to start with the investigation. However, your mom shouldn't stop any drug until she's cleared it with a doctor.

Cholesterol-lowering drugs are given for a more serious reason. People with a family history of heart attack and/or stroke are often prescribed them, and most likely, they will have only positive effects. However, a few studies have shown that some of these drugs may cause memory problems in some people, so it's possible that your mom would do better with a different type of cholesterol management or medication.

Since there are often different drug options for the same health issues, a change in the one or both of the drugs that your mom is taking could help her reap the benefits of a prescription without the negative effects.

Everyone's body is unique, and some people are more susceptible to certain side effects than others. The idea isn't to reject prescribed medications, but to take only what is needed for good health and quality of life. I believe that most doctors would be onboard with this approach.

I'd suggest that your mother seek a second opinion. She is not disrespecting her doctor by doing so. She is simply being proactive about her health and using her innate wisdom about her own body to decide what is good for her and what is not.

I'm hopeful that by working with the doctor of her choice to examine and if necessary adjust medications, your mother's new problems may clear up. If that approach doesn't help her return to normal, you can support her in continuing to work with her doctor or doctors to uncover the underlying cause of this abrupt downward slide.

Carol Bradley Bursack is the author of a support book on caregiving and runs a website supporting caregivers at www.mindingourelders.com. She can be reached at carolbursack@msn.com.