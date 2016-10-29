Namedroppers (Oct. 29, 2016)

Eastes' photo, "Nature's Drilling Rigs" was chosen out of 108 entries. The People's Choice Award went to Patti Doeden for "Full Moon Swans." This award was determined by public voting during Tamarac's Fall Festival and National Wildlife Refuge Week at the mall.

Paula Quam, photographer and editor for the Detroit Lakes Newspapers, Drago Nemec of the Detroit Lakes Photo Group, and local artist Hans Gilsdorf were the judges this year.

Eastes also placed first in the Scenic category for "Still Waters" and second in the Plant Life category for "First Blush." Winning photos may be viewed on the Friends of Tamarac website at www.tamaracfriends.org and the Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge's Facebook page.

Concordia student receives outstanding student award

Andrea Kittleson, a senior social work and Spanish major at Concordia College, received the Outstanding Student of the Year Award from the Region IV of Minnesota Social Service Association (MSSA). Kittleson received the award at the Regional MSSA Conference luncheon in Fergus Falls, Minn., in September. She is the daughter of David and Dawn Kittleson, White Bear Lake, Minn.

The award is given to the exceptional student who has demonstrated commitment to the human service world and has the potential for a positive impact on the citizens of Minnesota. Her name will now be forwarded to the state conference for consideration of the state award.

Fargo welding instructor awarded scholarship

Adam Lynnes, of Lynnes Welding Training Inc., Fargo, was one of three welding instructors selected by the American Welding Society (AWS) to receive Jackson Safety Scholarships from Kimberly-Clark Professional for their commitment to welding safety.

The scholarships come with a one-time $2,500 continuing education grant and are given to welding educators with a track record of demonstrating safe behaviors, fostering those values in their students and promoting continuous safety improvements in their schools.

Lynnes has been in the welding industry for 15 years, beginning in grade school. Lynnes plans to use his grant to become a Certified Higher Education Professional (CHEP).