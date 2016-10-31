Pumpkin can improve your skin, vision and sleep

1. For firmer, brighter skin: Smear pumpkin all over your face. Yes, you'll temporarily look like a bright-orange jack-o'-lantern, but it's worth it! Google "homemade pumpkin face mask" to find dozens of easy recipes.

Here's one simple recipe from PopSugar.com: Whisk ½ cup pumpkin puree with 1 egg, smear the goo onto your face, let it sit for 15-20 minutes, then rinse with warm water. Pumpkins contain vitamins C, K and E, vitamins your skin loves. Vitamin C, in particular, helps to promote the production of collagen and elastin, which keep your skin looking firm and youthful.

If you don't want to DIY, try a special "pumpkin facial." The aroma is heavenly, and your skin glows!

2. To improve your vision: Eat lots of pumpkin flesh. Roasted, mashed, pureed, baked into a pie, any way you like. Pumpkin contains vitamin A, which is important for healthy vision, as well as healthy bones and a strong immune system.

Several years ago, I made pumpkin-orange soup for a baby shower and served it in small pumpkins (though not small enough, and the soup looked a little forlorn in the bottom). It looked nothing like Tony and Sarah Nasello's beautiful creations that graced these pages a few days ago. But it tasted really good!

Stir roasted pumpkin chunks into a hearty chili or stew, or substitute pureed canned pumpkin for oil when you're baking cakes, muffins, cookies or brownies. For most recipes, you can swap 1 cup oil for 1 cup pumpkin puree and you'll "sneak" some extra nutrients into your food without sacrificing any moistness.

3. To get a better night's sleep: Snack on some roasted pumpkin seeds, which contain tryptophan, which helps your body to produce serotonin. Your pineal gland, right in the center of your head, converts serotonin into melatonin, the hormone that helps you enjoy a long, restful night's sleep. I have tried to make these a few times, but got too frustrated by the stringy mess. Buy them unless you are serious about 100 percent homemade.

Pumpkin-phobic? If you can't stand the smell or taste of pumpkins, and who cringes when co-workers come into the office bearing pumpkin spice lattes from Starbucks, don't despair! You can try other squashes, some of which have a sweeter flavor, like acorn, butternut, delicata and more. There are plenty of other ways to incorporate vitamin C, K, E, A and tryptophan into your diet and skin care regime.

• Vitamin C: oranges, red peppers, kales, strawberries and grapefruit.

• Vitamin K: scallions, brussels sprouts, cabbage and broccoli.

• Vitamin E: Almonds, spinach, Swiss chard, hazelnuts and avocado.

• Vitamin A: Leafy green veggies, and orange/red veggies and fruits like tomatoes and carrots, or look for skin care products that contain retinoids and/or carotenoids, which are forms of vitamin A.

• Tryptophan: eggs, cheese, pineapples, nuts, seeds, salmon and turkey.

Just one more pumpkin joke to wrap up this article. I can't resist.

Q: When is a pumpkin not a pumpkin?

A: When you drop it; then it's squash!

Dr. Susan Mathison founded Catalyst Medical Center in Fargo and created PositivelyBeautiful.com. Email her at info@catalystmedicalcenter.com.