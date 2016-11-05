'Infant speech' is degrading to seniors

Dear OP: You aren't being overly sensitive. I'm impressed with you as an adult child because this blatant disrespect for your dad's dignity and privacy bothers you so much. He is fortunate to have you to help educate those around you who are insensitive enough to ask this question in your dad's presence let alone use the word diaper when referring to a dignified adult who is nearby.

This is your chance to educate. How you handle this depends on your own personality as well as whether or not you feel the person is simply being nosey or if the person is someone who genuinely cares but doesn't realize that this is not the time to ask such a question.

If the person is not a close relative or friend who presumably cares about your dad, I'd simply say that this is a private matter and then change the subject. If the person is a caring friend or relative and your dad isn't around and being ignored, you could offer more education. You can say that yes, your dad was left incontinent but that adults don't wear diapers. There are many designs of underclothing now available for incontinent adults and they are referred to as either underwear, incontinence protection, pads or any number of other names that don't imply that an adult has suddenly regressed to infancy.

I'd like to add that even if your dad were cognitively impaired, respect for his presence should be shown as well as regard for the fact that he spent most of his life wearing regular underwear. Dignified words are called for.

Diaper isn't the only word that should be eliminated when referring to seniors. I'd add the terms "adult day care" and "bib," for starters. Some suggestions for changes are "adult services" for adult day care and "cover-up" or shirt (or blouse) protector for bib. There are more creative terms, I'm sure, but the point is to use words not connected with infants and children. While people may scoff at the need to use adult terms that maintain the dignity of those affected by losses, this is not a small consideration. No loss that an aging adult suffers erases the legacy of a life lived. Seniors shouldn't have to live with words that imply infancy is returning to their lives.

Many people use words habitually without thinking about their implication. Words that refer to infants when applied to elders are harmful because they can, for some, lead family caregivers and even professional caregivers to thoughtlessly treat the adult like a baby in other ways. Keep up the good work with not only defending your dad's dignity and privacy, but in educating people about these seemingly small matters. If these same people are ever in a position to need items of clothing or some type of senior care they'll soon realize that words do, indeed, matter.

Carol Bradley Bursack is the author of a support book on caregiving and runs a website supporting seniors and caregivers at www.mindingourelders.com. She can be reached at carolbursack@msn.com.