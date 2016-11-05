Namedroppers (Nov. 5, 2016)
Sandoz Scholar named
The 2017 Sandoz Scholar, Robert Roy Foresman, a doctorate degree graduate assistant at North Dakota State University, was selected by the Mari Sandoz Heritage Society to spend a year producing a scholarly work on Sandoz and her writing. He will present a paper at the 2017 Mari Sandoz Conference at Chadron State College in Chadron, Neb.
He has chosen the Sandoz book "The Christmas of the Phonograph Records: A Recollection" and will tentatively call the research project "Mother's Joy and Sandoz' Work."
Foresman said he wants to collaborate research related to this work through an interdisciplinary, cross-institutional approach. This will be done to further understand technology and its impact on women and households in rural areas of the United States, particularly in early 20th-century Nebraska.
Foresman earned his bachelor's degree in history at Chadron State College and his master's degree at the University of Nebraska-Kearney. At NDSU, he specializes in digital and public history with an emphasis on Great Plains studies.