Namedroppers (Nov. 5, 2016)

He has chosen the Sandoz book "The Christmas of the Phonograph Records: A Recollection" and will tentatively call the research project "Mother's Joy and Sandoz' Work."

Foresman said he wants to collaborate research related to this work through an interdisciplinary, cross-institutional approach. This will be done to further understand technology and its impact on women and households in rural areas of the United States, particularly in early 20th-century Nebraska.

Foresman earned his bachelor's degree in history at Chadron State College and his master's degree at the University of Nebraska-Kearney. At NDSU, he specializes in digital and public history with an emphasis on Great Plains studies.