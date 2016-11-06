The height of a ladder gives couple perspective

"But wait, don't just marry for money," I chimed in. "Make sure he's nice, too."

"Yeah, she's right," he said. "Be rich. Or marry someone nice and rich."

This is the advice we give when you bring your children to our home. I'm not proud of it, but it came to us after a weekend spent trying to make progress on this not-ever-going-to-be-finished house we decided to construct ourselves almost four years ago. And, because we're hosting a Thanksgiving/first birthday party here in less than a month, we need to get that basement finished, you know, the one that was supposed to be done a year before the 1-year-old was born.

So my husband spent the weekend standing on a ladder mudding the sheetrock on the walls, my niece worked to save the baby from climbing the staircase and eating box elder bugs while I spent my weekend outside on a much taller ladder trying to put stain on the house before winter and cursing the idiots who decided to side a 30-foot house with cedar that needs to be refinished every three years.

Because I hate ladders. And heights. And my husband hates projects like this, but he also hates hiring anyone to do a job we can do ourselves, especially when we'd like to have money in that bank at the end of it all. Because I figure by the time Edie's 18, her college tuition will likely be approximately a million dollars a year, so we better start cutting back where we can.

Ramen noodles for everyone!

"In my next life, I'm not going to be a 'DYIer.' I'm going to be a 'Hire Someone Elser,' " he said while he stood at the top of that ladder trying to reach heights I was unwilling to attempt, maneuvering a stain sprayer while his wife suffered anxiety-induced heart palpitations looking up at him with a white-knuckle death grip on his ladder, wanting desperately to believe that the tightness of my grip was directly related to the likelihood of him falling to his death.

"I should have married you in your next life!" I hollered up to him. "Now careful! Seriously, don't lean so far over like that, my gawd, I can't watch this!"

And so, given the weekend's events, you can see where we were coming from with the money advice. Because while it's not often people like to admit that money buys happiness, I can tell you with complete certainty that I would have been a lot happier watching a paid professional work a spray gun 30 feet in the air. And I know I would have been happier with the finished product.

Because at least it would be finished.

But it's not. Nope. We ran out of house stain, daylight and weekend, and if you come over for the party, you'll likely come in to a half-stained house and an almost-finished-basement, which may or may not have carpet because we did what we could and called it all good enough.

But we'll have so many people crammed into this little house you won't be able to see the floor anyway, so in the big picture, I guess it's a blip.

Like my niece said as she walked the aisles of Menards with me in search of more Sheetrock mud, "What would this family do together if we didn't do work together?"

"Go fishing." That was the first answer that came to my mind. But how much real marital bonding can you accomplish on a beautiful lake? Certainly not as much as you get when you're praying for his life as he extends beyond his comfortable reach 30 feet from the hard, cold ground.

It sure makes you love each other more when you're back on solid earth, realizing you're both alive to see another day.

So, yeah, if you want to spend your weekends catching walleye in the summer sun, make sure one of you has some money. But if you want death-defying, love-igniting, budget-friendly adventure, well then, we're your role models.

Jessie Veeder is a musician and writer living with her husband and daughter on a ranch near Watford City, N.D. She blogs at https://veederranch.com. Readers can reach her at jessieveeder@gmail.com.