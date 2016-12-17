Namedroppers (Dec. 17, 2016)
Scholarships and grants
- Alyssa Ness of Glyndon, Minn., has received a $4,000 University Scholarship from Minnesota State University Moorhead. The scholarship is awarded to admitted students with a composite score of 24 to 25 on the ACT exam and a high school rank in the top 50 percent, or a composite ACT score of 21 to 23 and a high school rank in the top 10 percent.
Honor Societies
- The following local residents recently received a 2016 Love of Learning Award from the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. The awards help fund post-baccalaureate studies and career development for active Phi Kappa Phi members: Farnaz Fouladi, Fataneh Karandish and FNU Jyoti Saini, all of Fargo.
Misc.
- Mattie McGee has been named the North Dakota State University School of Nursing's Student Nurse of the Year for the 2016-17 academic year. McGee is a junior nursing student and active member of NDSU's Student Nurses Association. She also serves as vice president of the College of Health Professions Ambassadors. In addition, McGee has served as a Bison Tour Guide and a member of the Saddle and Sirloin Club at NDSU.
- Former student and current Shanley freshman, Rebecca Koerner, and former art teacher, Erica Elemes, wrote, illustrated and published the children's Christmas book "A Curious Christmas," last year. Koerner and Elemes were at St. Joseph's School in Moorhead Dec. 12 reading the book to students in their classrooms. They also hosted a meet-and-greet book signing.