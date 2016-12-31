Namedroppers (Dec. 17, 2016)
Scholarships and grants
Home Builders Care of Fargo-Moorhead Foundation, the charitable organization of the Home Builders Association of Fargo-Moorhead, announced this year's scholarship recipients.
Post-secondary students who are members of a National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) affiliated Student Chapter and attending Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Moorhead, North Dakota State College of Science, Minnesota State University Moorhead or North Dakota State University were eligible to apply for scholarships.
Twelve students were honored at the HBA of F-M Awards Gala and Annual Meeting this year:
- West Fargo High School, Brady Preston, awarded $1,500
- Minnesota State Community and Technical College, Daniel Long, awarded $1,750
- North Dakota State College of Science, Nathan Dahl, awarded $1,750; Jayden Haider, awarded $500; Syris Jenson, awarded $500; Onesphort Mwamba, awarded $1,500; Carol Scott, awarded $1,500; Bryce Wiertzema, awarded $1,500
- Minnesota State University Moorhead, Kalley Bardson, awarded $1,750
- North Dakota State University, Wyatt Aberle, awarded $1,750; Micah Barney, awarded $500; Tessa Lind, awarded $500