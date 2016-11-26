Now, she's up and around every day. She eats well and she is reasonably happy. The problem is that when I visit her, she begs me to take her home. The staff has told me that she is doing well, and this is just a normal reaction for someone with AD. They said, very kindly, that it may be better if I don't visit quite so often. I feel guilty if I don't visit daily but I can see their point. I read your column every week and you advocate visiting our parents often. Is it bad if I cut back and visit just once or twice a week? PR

Dear PR: Thank you for being such a dedicated reader and for writing to ask for an expansion on this topic. Considering your note, it's obvious to me that I need to stress once more that every situation is unique and has special considerations.

You are correct in that I do feel that when a loved one is placed in a care facility the family needs to keep close tabs on their loved one's adjustment and, in most cases, help their loved one through the transition and alleviate any possible feelings of abandonment.

However, when it comes to different types of dementia, particularly Alzheimer's disease, the best approach may vary from the general rule of thumb.

In your case, I'd suggest that you visit often enough to see how your mom's health is and to reassure her that you are her advocate and that she isn't forgotten. However, since you've seen your mother thrive under the care of the staff at this facility, you aren't likely going to have to worry about the quality of her care. You already know that she is doing fine.

You've also seen your mom become upset when you leave her after you've visited, so I think that the staff is likely right about fewer visits, at least for a time. When you do leave after a visit, leave with confidence and a smile so that your mom can feel she is in good hands. You can ask the staff to help distract her if she is upset for a time by your leaving.

Remember that what you choose to do now is not set in stone. If you feel that her care is suffering, by all means see her more often. Additionally, dementia fluctuates as people go through stages and their needs change, so this may be a phase that your mother is going through and as her disease progresses she may need you to be there more often.

Keep in mind that your mother's enjoyment of her current surroundings says nothing negative about the care that you have provided. Rather it points to the fact that she likely needed more socialization and activities to keep her occupied. This is provided in the facility. Enjoy some self-care time now because, as I mentioned, her health will inevitably decline and you may be needed far more as time goes on.

Your feelings of guilt are unearned but understandable. The very fact that we, as caregivers, can't fix our loved one's situation seems to provide caregivers with an intrinsic guilt no matter what choices we make.

Carol Bradley Bursack is the author of a support book on caregiving and runs a website supporting caregivers at www.mindingourelders.com. She can be reached at carolbursack@msn.com.