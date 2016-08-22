Recreation scoreboard

High game: Matt Clark 290, Tim Cusey 279, Mike Jones 277, Ryan O'Keefe 259, Brent Morin 258, Ben Sorgert 257, Matt K. 257, Tim Hoye 254, Denny Palowski 251, Mark Lewis 251.

Women

High series: Alexis Barton 594, Jessica Smallarz 576, Nadine Swee 558, Haley Nudell 546, Julie Grant 529, 500, Jeanette Trotter 527, Michelle Biver 524, Jocelyn Nitzkoski 521, Cindy Liudahl 519, MJ Jones 500.

High game: Alexis Barton 245, Michelle Borowicz 235, Jessica Smallarz 214, 202, Nadinee Swee 211, Jocelyn Nitzkorski 208.

Seniors

High series: Cliff Hagen 580, Rick Vanderford 562, Larry Ramstad 501.

High game: Cliff Hagen 208, Rick Vanderford 200, 200.

The Bowler

Men

High series: Casey Holowell 698, Larry Bormann 680, Scott Handlos 658, Brian Grote 630, Joe Goplin 606, John Matter 599, Tim Carico 592, Shawn Briss 588, Stacy McNeese 584, Keanen Aust 573.

High game: Casey Holowell 268, Mark Schmitt 248, Clint Holowell 240, Scott Handlos 237, Andy Yarber 237, Kenny Fletcher 236, Larry Bormann 235, Bob Lewis 234, Keanen Aust 234, Kent Ness 233.

Women

High series: Emily Peterson 804, Deanna Kubas 560, Candy Herzog 535, Kayla Carlson 517, Erica Hendrickson 511, Michelle Quam 511, Deb Becker 490.

High game: Emily Peterson 290, Deanna Kubas 205, Kayla Carlson 201, Jen Thorton 194, Candy Herzog 192, Michelle Quam 189, Deb Becker 185.

Senior men

High game: John Davis 177.

Senior women

High series: Shirley Johnson 419, Jan Krauter 394, Laurie Paulsen 382.

High game: Shirley Johnson 156, Laurie Paulsen 142, Helen Maesse 140.

Junior Major's 15-18

High series: Austen Johnson 494, Max Sunderlin 490, Eric Trefethren 488, Jemsy Ricehill 478, Cassidy Peterson 473, Laura Holston 473, Alex Davidson 451.

High game: Jemsy Ricehill 199, Alex Davidson 192, Austen Johnson 185, Laura Holston 185, Max Sunderlin 183, Taylor Thompson 182, Eric Trefethren 180.

Junior 12-14

High series: Kyle Hagen 504, Brayden Johnson 434, Christian Abraham 428, Jordan Pesce 428, Anakin Bruesch 408, Jasmine Sadek 396, Tanner Pris 380.

High game: Kyle Hagen 188, Tanner Pris 178, Anakin Bruesch 157, Jordan Pesce 154, Christian Abraham 153, Jasmine Sadek 141, Jerome Helion 133.

Preps 9-11

High series: ryker Bruesch 384, Rylie Burow 331, Isabelle Sunderlin 322, Brady Johnson 317, Ryder Solem 240, Drew Albrecht 216, Jayden Smalley 181.

High game: Ryker Bruesch 146, Rylie Burow 138, Brady Johnson 126, Drew Albrecht 126, Isabelle Sunderlin 125, Jake Nelson 104, Briggs Hanson 102.

Bantam 8-and-under

High series: Avery Jones 247, Isabella Smalley 152, Asher Jones 107.

High game: Avery Jones 106, Isabella Smalley 60, Asher Jones 49.

Sunset Lanes

Men

High series: Lonnie Thielbar 744, Mark Thielbar 686, Steve Krabbenhoft 683, Mike Morris 680, Ken Cummings 679, Jerad Schmitt 666, Jay Lere 649, Troy Jacobs 626, Todd Nelson 624, Leon Bylund 614.

High game: Lonnie Thielbar 298, Scott Handlos 279, Mike Morris 279, Chris Charles 276, Rob Pederson 259, Wayne Niemann 254, Richard Wendt 248, Tim Anderson 248, Mike Morris 248, Steve Krabbenhoft 247.

Women

High series: Emily Peterson 638, Nicole Haffely 567, Nikkie Hersrud 558, Sienna Anderson 535, Mary Nelson 525, Pam Cottrell 525, Jody Coste 513, Lucy Knutson 508.

High game: Emily Peterson 242, 224, 215, Mary Nelson 220, Lucy Knutson 215, Nicole Haffely 201, Sienna Anderson 197, Nikki Hersrud 192, Missy Shellito 187, Jody Coste 181.

Senior men

High series: Bill Widnes 546, Jack Kritzberger 459, Norm Bertsch 419.

High game: Bill Widnes 191, Jack Kritzberger 171, Norm Bertsch 164.

Senior women

High series: Margaret Myers 485, Donna Suckut 399, Mary Lou Thompson 388.

High game: Margaret Myers 168, Mary Lou Thompson 152, Eldora Lorentz 148.

West Acres Bowl

Men

High series: Travis Ackerson 777, Dacchus Beck 741, Robbie Bordeaux 729.

High game: Travis Ackerson 287, Brian Anderson 279, Dacchus Beck 279, Chuck Bolz 278, Eddy James 278.

Women

High series: Christina Nelson 595, Laura Vogel 594, Ally Meyer 581.

High game: Laura Vogel 236, Cardell Olund 215, Christina Nelson 213.

Senior Men

High series: Ron Wixo 605, Merle DeBuhr 570, Gary Hanson 545.

High game: Ron Wixo 257, Merle DeBuhr 216, Gary Hanson 194.

Senior Women

High series: Margie Peters 445, Dorothy Meyer 428, Terry Bruce 411.

High game: Margie Peters 165, Dorothy Meyer 164, Terry Bruce 160.

Juniors

High series: Jerrin Baumgarten 590, Tyler Sandvig 533, Tim Martin 474.

High game: Tyler Sandvig 243, Jerrin Baumgarten 216, Tim Martin 184.

Prep

High series: Chris Bauman 371, Aubree Skaurud 365, Eric Biver 329.

High game: Eric Biver 148, Aubree Skaurud 142, Chris Bauman 142, Reagon Black 118.

Bantams

High series: Mason Faltersack 199, Bella Herzog 128, Celia Black 125.

High game: Mason Faltersack 113, Elizabeth Biver 84, Katie Lucas 74.

Stars and Strikes

Junior girls

High series: Allie Wells 573, Casey Michelsen 448, Sarah Mord 441.

High game: Allie Wells 222, Casey Michelsen 189, Sarah Mord 161.

Junior boys

High series: Logan Dalbol 592, Gage Schatz 566, Parker Stone 551.

High game: Logan Dalbol 222, Gage Schatz 201, Lane Lousenslager 193.

Men

High series: Rick Wiskur 577, Jeff Young 554, Jeff Watne 526.

High game: Brian Olson 223, Jeff York 220, Scott Kasperick 213.

Women

High series: Michelle Wagemann 460, Eileen Pruis 439, Nadine Swee 435.

High game: Trisha York 173, Michelle Wagemann 165, Toni Erdmann 164.

Basketball

6

Tryouts/Clinics

October

8, 15, 22, 29—Moorhead: 7th Annual Dragon Dribblers Basketball Clinic at Minnesota State Moorhead for boys and girls grade preschool through 8th grade. $50 fee. 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 8, 9 to 10 a.m. Oct. 15, 22, 29. Walkup registration available. Contact Justin Wieck at (218) 477-2316 or wieck@mnstate.edu

16—Fargo: NDPRO fall tryouts for the 2017 season for girls currently in grades 5-11 will be held at Discovery Middle School. Grades 9-11, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.; Grades 6-8, noon to 2 p.m.; Grade 5, noon to 2 p.m. Cost is $20 per player. To register, go to www.ndprobasketball.com, print registration form and mail along with fee to: NDPRO, P.O. Box 10036, Fargo, N.D., 58106.

Tournaments

October

2—Fargo: 3-on-3 tournament for boys and girls grade 3 through high school at Fargo Oak Grove High School. $80 per team. Email kyle.card@oakgrovelutheran.com for registration form.

29-30—Fargo: NDPro Fall Basketball Classic for girls grades 3-8 and boys grades 3-8. $150 per team. 3-game guarantee. Contact Tim Jacobson at (701) 306-2506 or go to www.ndprobasketball.com.

30-Crookston, Minn.: Hoops on Halloween 3-on-3 basketball tournament for boys and girls grades 3-9 at Crookston High School. $80 per team. Oct. 24 registration deadline. Contact Garrett Borowicz at (218) 521-0936 or garrett.borowicz@wsn.us.com

November

5-Fargo: Fargo Davies boys basketball tournament for grades 6-8. 3-game guarantee. $140 team entry. Contact Bart Manson at mansonb@fargo.k12.nd.us

5-West Fargo: Sheyenne Mustang Girls Travel Basketball Tournament for grades 3-6 at Liberty Middle School. $150 entry fee. 3-game guarantee. Contact Brent Hintz at bhintz@west-fargo.k12.nd.us

18-19—Fargo: Murray McManus All-Star Tournament for boys grades 3-8 and girls grades 3-5 at Fargo Shanley High School. $130 entry per team. Contact Michael Breker at michael.breker@jp2schools.org or (701) 893-3218.

19-Wahpeton, N.D.: Kiwanis Little Miss Basketball Rec Level Tournament for girls grades 3-6. 3-game guarantee. $140 entry fee. Nov. 9 entry deadline. Call (701) 642-2811 or email laree_woppark@702com.net

19-Valley City, N.D.: Youth tournament for boys and girls grades 4-6 and girls grade 7-8. $145 per team. Nov. 8 registration deadline. Call Valley City Parks and Recreation at (701) 845-3294 or email vcpr@vcparks.com

19-Fargo: Courts Plus Community Fitness Baseball Jamboree for boys grade 9. Entry free $120 with 3-game guarantee. Contact Wayne Herrick at (701) 237-4805 or wherrick@courstplus.org or www.courstplus.org/basketball

December

9-10-Fargo: Courts Plus Community Fitness 12th Annual Holiday Classic Youth Tournament for boys grades 5 and 6. $135 entry fee with 3-game guarantee. Contact Wayne Herrick at (701) 237-4805, wherrick@courtsplus.org or www.courtsplus.org/basketball

10-11-Fargo: Courts Plus Community Fitness 12th Annual Holiday Classic Youth Tournament for boys grades 7 and 8. $135 entry fee with 3-game guarantee. Contact Wayne Herrick at (701) 237-4805, wherrick@courtsplus.org or www.courtsplus.org/basketball

10-Valley City, N.D.: Youth tournament for boys and girls grades 4-6 and girls grade 7-8. $145 per team. Nov. 29 registration deadline. Call Valley City Parks and Recreation at (701) 845-3294 or email vcpr@vcparks.com

17-Fargo: Fargo Davies boys basketball tournament for grades 5-8. 3-game guarantee. $140 team entry. Contact Bart Manson at mansonb@fargo.k12.nd.us.

17-Wahpeton, N.D.: Kiwanis Classic Boys Basketball Tournament for boys grades 3-6. 3-game guarantee. $140 entry fee. Dec. 7 entry deadline. Call (701) 642-2811 or email laree_woppark@702com.net

January

7-Fargo: Fargo South boys basketball tournament for grades 3-6 at Fargo South High School. 3-game guarantee. Only 32 teams accepted. $150 entry fee. Contact Derek Ouren at ourend@fargo.k12.nd.us

21-Wahpeton, N.D.: Winter Classic Girls Basketball Tournament for grades 3-6. 3-game guarantee. $140 entry fee. Jan. 11 entry deadline. Call (701) 642-2811 or email laree_woppark@702com.net

28-Valley City, N.D.: Youth tournament for boys and girls grades 4-6 and girls grade 7-8. $145 per team. Jan. 17 registration deadline. Call Valley City Parks and Recreation at (701) 845-3294 or email vcpr@vcparks.com

28-Moorhead: Park Christian Tournament of Champions for girls and boys grades 3-6. 3-game guarantee. $140 entry fee. Call (701) 238-6825 or email boosters@falconboosters.org

February

4-Wahpeton, N.D.: Kiwanis Little Guy Basketball Tournament for boys grades 3-6. 3-game guarantee. $140 entry fee. Jan. 25 entry deadline. Call (701) 642-2811 or email laree_woppark@702com.net

18-Wahpeton, N.D.: YBA Lady Huskie Basketball Tournament for girls grades 3-8. 3-game guarantee. $140 entry fee. Feb. 8 entry deadline. Call (701) 642-2811 or email laree_woppark@702com.net

19-Valley City, N.D.: Youth tournament for boys and girls grades 4-8. $145 per team. Feb. 7 registration deadline. Call Valley City Parks and Recreation at (701) 845-3294 or email vcpr@vcparks.com

24-25—Fargo: Jim Hughes All-Star Tournament for boys grades 3-5 and girls grades 3-8 at Fargo Shanley High School. $130 entry per team. Contact Michael Breker at michael.breker@jp2schools.org or (701) 893-3218.

March

18-Wahpeton, N.D.: Hoop-It-Up Boys Basketball Tournament for grades 3-8. 3-game guarantee. $140 entry fee. March 3 entry deadline. Call (701) 642-2811 or email laree_woppark@702com.net

25-Valley City, N.D.: Youth tournament for boys and girls grades 4-6 and girls grade 7-8. $145 per team. March 14 registration deadline. Call Valley City Parks and Recreation at (701) 845-3294 or email vcpr@vcparks.com

Softball

6

Fargo Fall Slowpitch

Monday Rec 3 and 4: 1, Destroyers 9-1. 2, MTW Towing 8-2. 3, Signature Landscapes 8-2. 4, CI Sport 7-3. 5, Sports Bar 5-5. 6, Mid Dakota Wheel Alignment 5-5. 7, Sandy's Donuts 4-6. 8, Vic's Bar and Grill #1 3-7. 9, Magnum Electric Hustlers 1-9. 10, Goldmark Gold 0-10.

Tuesday Rec 3: 1, Awesome Llamas 10-0. 2, Chub's Pub #2 9-1. 3, Western State Bank/Taxman 7-3. 4, Prairie Supply 4-6. 5, BUB #1 4-6. 6, Culinex 4-6. 7, Edward Jones 2-8. 8, O'Leary's 0-10.

Tuesday Rec 4: 1, The Bowler 8-2. 2, Town and Country 7-3. 3, Luther Ford 7-3. 4, Fusion Electric 6-4. 5, Gustafson Law 5-5. 6, Designated Drinkers 4-6. 7, John Deere Electronic Solutions 3-7. 8, Northstar Safety/Custom Decks 0-10.

Wednesday Rec 2 and above: 1, Blonde Bombers 9-1. 2, Fuzzy Bunnies 8-2. 3, Sickies #1 6-4. 4, Men's Hair House/Monsta Athletics/The Box/MMB 5-5. 5, Coaches Corner 1-9. 6, Hooligans/Bro-dude Bombers 1-9.

Wednesday Rec 3 and 4: 1, The Imports 9-1. 2, Pub West, 8-2. 3, Cloverdale/Core Health Chiro, 8-2. 4, Gateway Clearance Center, 7-3. 5, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, 5-5. 6, Old Chicago, 5-5. 7, Flying Pigs, 3-7. 8, Strokers, 3-7. 9, Bernie's Booze and Beards, 2-8. 10, Fargo Brewing, 0-10.

Thursday Rec 2 and above: 1, The Bowler/Golf Addiction, 8-2. 2, South University Dental Association, 6-4.

Thursday Rec 3 and 4 group A: 1, BHB #2, 7-3. 2, JSPK Child Care, 6-4. 3, Becker Financial Services. LLC, 5-5. 4, Beyond Concrete/Century Builders, 5-5. 5, Vanoverschelde, 2-8. 6, KLJ, 1-9.

Thursday Rec 3 and 4 group B: 1, Chubs, 7-3. 2, Harwood Saloon, 7-3. 3, Gateway, 6-4. 4, Gentzkow 2, 4-6. 5, McNeilus Steel, 3-7. 6, Vic's Bar and Grill #2, 3-7.

Camps

6

September

6-29—Fargo: Sanford POWER preseason hockey training camp for peewee, bantam, U12, U14. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at variable times and locations each session. $250. Registration deadline Aug. 29. Contact Phil Faught at (701) 866-1166 or email phillip.faught@sanfordhealth.org.

12-Nov. 3—Fargo: Sanford POWER fall wrestling training camp for ages 12-18. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. $290. Registration deadline Sept. 2. Contact Matt Taffe at (701) 234-7914 or email matthew.taffe@sanfordhealth.org.

12-Nov. 3—Fargo: Sanford POWER girls basketball training camp for ages 12-18. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. $290. Registration deadline Sept. 2. Contact Sam Thielen at (701) 234-7910 or email samuel.thielen@sanfordhealth.org.

19-Nov. 10—Fargo: Sanford POWER boys basketball training camp for ages 12-18. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. $290. Registration deadline Sept. 9. Contact Kendall Railing at (701) 234-7910 or email kendall.railing@sandfordhealth.org.

26-Nov. 3—Fargo: Sanford POWER preseason hockey camp for high school boys and girls. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at variable times and location each session. $335. Registration deadline Sept. 19. Contact Phil Faught at (701) 866-1166 or email phillip.faught@sanfordhealth.org.

26-Nov. 17—Fargo: Sanford POWER fall advanced swim training camp for ages 15-18. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. $290. Registration deadline Sept. 16. Contact Matt Taffe at (701) 234-7914 or email matthew.taffe@sanfordhealth.org.

26-Nov. 17—Fargo: Sanford POWER fall intermediate swim training camp for ages 11-14. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:30 to 9 p.m. $290. Registration deadline Sept. 16. Contact Matt Taffe at (701) 234-7914 or email matthew.taffe@sanfordhealth.org.

To submit items for the Recreation Scoreboard, send information to Recreation Calendar, Box 2020, Fargo, N.D., 58107 or fax to (701) 241-5487 or e-mail to sports@forumcomm.com. Deadline for submission is each Saturday at 2 p.m.