Bison Game Day: Tailgating flashback

NDSU fans leave the tailgate lots for the Fargodome Saturday, Dec.5, 2015, before the FCS playoff game against Montana. David Samson / The Forum

NDSU fans look over tailgate rigs Saturday, Dec.5, 2015, before the FCS playoff game against Montana. David Samson / The Forum

Colin Bailey's first taste of North Dakota State tailgating came on a chilly Saturday last December. NDSU's football team was about to begin defense of its fifth straight FCS national championship with an opening-round playoff game at the Fargodome against Montana.

And, as usual hours before kickoff, the parking lots west of the dome were filled with tailgaters.

"I had heard about it and read about," said Bailey, who was beginning his first month at NDSU's director of event operations. "But I was still kind of surprised, even in December when it was cold. This is big-time college football here."

Bailey knows all about big-time college football.

He grew up in Pennsylvania attending Penn State football games. He attended college at West Virginia University. He worked with tailgating at Arkansas and Florida.

"Tailgating here stacks up with the big boys ... the only difference is the sheer size and magnitude," Bailey said. "There just aren't as many people ... dealing with 25,000 people here and not the 100,000 at those big-time schools. Otherwise, it's the same exact feel. It's a great scene."

Tailgaters started lining up on Friday, Aug. 26, before the chains to the tailgating lots were expected to lifted at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

"We use the term 'organized chaos,'" Bailey said. "People know exactly what they are doing and where they are going. Hopefully, everything will keep running smooth."