Bison Game Day: Forum/WDAY FCS Power Poll

Jeff Kolpack of The Forum and Dom Izzo of WDAY, who combine to cover North Dakota State's football team all season, offer their weekly picks of the 10 best teams in Division I FCS football:

1. North Dakota State

Most complete team in FCS, best defense returning with a backup QB that went 8-0 as a starter.

2. Northern Iowa

Scary combo at QB and RB. Need to fill in pieces on defense, tough non-conference schedule.

3. Sam Houston State

Amazing amount of talent, Jeremiah Briscoe takes over at QB, PJ Hall solid on defense, Bearkats will run away with Southland.

4. Richmond

Spiders are the class of the CAA, Kyle Lauletta returns at QB. Solid defense is back for semifinalists from a year ago.

5. Jacksonville State

Last year's runners-up have Eli Jenkins back at QB and some more transfers from the FBS coming in. By far the best team in the Ohio Valley, will be a contender.

6. Charleston Southern

Brutal schedule to start the year with trips to Fargo and Tallahassee. Bucs have to find a quarterback, but with Coastal moving on, class of the Big South.

7. South Dakota State

Jacks have to decide who will be their quarterback. Lot of solid pieces all around, including at wide receiver with Jake Wieneke.

8. The Citadel

The Bulldogs put together a solid year last season, capped by beating a bad South Carolina team, but still an SEC squad. Close race to win the SoCon.

9. Chattanooga

The Mocs are still talented, lost player of year at QB though, they and the Citadel will fight for the SoCon title.

10. Illinois State

Jake Kolbe takes over at QB, Redbirds need to find a RB, Anthony Warrum back at WR is a nice start.