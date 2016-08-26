Search
    Bison Game Day: #BisonBuzz, the top social media posts from fans

    By Forum staff reports Today at 3:27 p.m.
    A North Dakota State fan says goodbye to Frisco, Texas.1 / 4
    Two North Dakota State fans pose for a selfie at the Division I FCS national championship game last January in Frisco, Texas.2 / 4
    North Dakota State running back Bruce Anderson poses with one of his fans after the Division I FCS national championship game last January in Frisco, Texas.3 / 4
    A fan poses for a selfie with North Dakota State mascot Thundar.4 / 4

    Each week, The Forum will look back at the best social media posts from the previous North Dakota State football game.

    Use the hashtags #NDSUBison, #NDSU or #BisonBuzz and your post could be used in the Bison Game Day section.

    This week's top posts are from the NCAA Division I FCS national championship game last January in Frisco, Texas. The Bison defeated Jacksonville State 37-10 for their fifth consecutive national title.

