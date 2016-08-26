Bison Game Day: #BisonBuzz, the top social media posts from fans

A North Dakota State fan says goodbye to Frisco, Texas. 1 / 4 Two North Dakota State fans pose for a selfie at the Division I FCS national championship game last January in Frisco, Texas. 2 / 4 North Dakota State running back Bruce Anderson poses with one of his fans after the Division I FCS national championship game last January in Frisco, Texas. 3 / 4 A fan poses for a selfie with North Dakota State mascot Thundar. 4 / 4

Each week, The Forum will look back at the best social media posts from the previous North Dakota State football game.

Use the hashtags #NDSUBison, #NDSU or #BisonBuzz and your post could be used in the Bison Game Day section.

This week's top posts are from the NCAA Division I FCS national championship game last January in Frisco, Texas. The Bison defeated Jacksonville State 37-10 for their fifth consecutive national title.