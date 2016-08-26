Valley City State hangs on to beat rival Jamestown

Jamestown's Keldrick Sullivan picks up some yards against Valley City's Ben Bruenjes (39) and Nick McBeain (48) Thursday. John M. Steiner / The Sun

VALLEY CITY, N.D.—Valley City State held off a late University of Jamestown surge to keep possession of the Paint Bucket on Thursday night, Aug. 25.

Jamestown High School graduate Marc Wagner's 7-yard keeper, when the Vikings were lined up to punt, gave the home team an extra possession and Valley City State held on for a 15-10 win in front of a capacity crowd at Shelly Ellig Field.

"It's not normally a play you want to be attempting at that point in the game, but he does have the option in that situation," said VCSU coach Dennis McCulloch of Wagner's drive-extending run. "It was a tough, tough football game. Josh (Kittell) is doing a lot of really nice things with that program. We feel really good to get a win here tonight."

Keldrick Sullivan's short touchdown run with 5:35 to go in the fourth quarter pulled the Jimmies to 15-9. Grant Linde's kick made it 15-10.

The UJ defense appeared to have forced another stop to get the ball back before Wagner's run.

"Our guys showed a lot of fight in the second half. All we wanted was a chance to win the game in the fourth quarter and we did that," Kittell said. "Obviously, we kinda put ourselves behind the 8-ball with some mistakes leading up to that, but you can't fault the effort of our kids."

The Jimmies eventually forced a VCSU punt, but their final possession began at their own 10-yard line with less than 2 minutes to go and no timeouts. The moved near the VCSU 40-yard line before time expired.

The Jimmies' offense struggled mightily in the first half.

Their first five possessions went punt, safety (on a poor punt snap), interception, fumble and punt, before Linde hit a 38-yard field 21 seconds before halftime.

The second half was a different story as Jamestown drove deep into VCSU territory before stalling.

"I think we just settled into the game better in the second half," Kittell said. "We just weren't able to finish drives and that's something we have to correct. Against good teams especially, when you get down there we gotta get points.

Both teams struggled passing, but had the ground game going.

Sullivan piled up 115 yards on 24 carries as 203 of the Jimmies' 277 yards came on the ground.

"We expected to be able to run the ball, we struggled passing more than I probably thought we would, but Valley has a quality defensive football team," Kittell said. "We have to be better throwing the football and we will be."

Nick McBeain was credited with a whopping 28 tackles for the Vikings. Former Blue Jay Caleb Ellingson had 13 tackles in his first start at linebacker for the Jimmies.

When the Vikings needed a play, senior running back Jacob Duilio delivered. Duilio logged 29 carries for 138 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown run that put the Vikings ahead 15-3 in the third quarter.

"I had places to run. The line was doing a great job, so I just had to find the holes," Duilio said. "It wasn't easy. It was pretty physical, but we were able to get the 'W.'"

The win was similar to last fall's game in Valley City that the Vikings pulled out 13-6.

"Just a great, great atmosphere for a college football game. It's just a special night when you look up and the stands are packed and there are people everywhere lining the field ... it was awesome," McCulloch said. "It was two good football teams going at it."

Kittell was already looking forward.

"We're 0-1. We have a lot of things to build on, but obviously there's a lot of things we have to do better," Kittell said. "We had a chance to win on the road against a team that's going to be at the top of the conference. We're disappointed, but by no means are we discouraged."

The Jimmies' home opener is next Saturday at 1 p.m. against Concordia.