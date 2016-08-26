Grovers have new football coach and are 'hungry to win'

Fargo Oak Grove tight end Devon Foster is "someone we want to get the ball" said Grovers head coach Melvin Whitney. Dave Wallis / The Forum

Bryce Bakkegard is projected to start at quarterback for Fargo Oak Grove. Dave Wallis / The Forum

Fargo Oak Grove running back Ben Hoggarth is one of the Grovers top returning players. Dave Wallis / The Forum

FARGO—Fargo Oak Grove has a recent winning boys basketball tradition that first-year head football coach Melvin Whitney hopes transfers to the football field.

"Some of these kids have been a part of state championships," Whitney said. "You get a feel for what it takes to be successful."

Whitney got a feel for what it's like to be a successful head coach, serving as an assistant for Rod Oksendahl at Fargo Shanley for six seasons. Oksendahl is a member of the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Whitney said he observed how Oksendahl handled a variety of head-coaching situations in his time with the Deacons.

"He's been supportive as well since I've taken the position here," Whitney said. "He's been a good resource."

Oak Grove had a 1-7 record last fall after transitioning to North Dakota Class 1A. The Grovers played 9-man in 2013 and 2014. Oak Grove posted a 6-20 record over the previous three seasons.

"It's been a great experience so far, the excitement around the program," Whitney said. "There is a desire to be successful."

Tight end and linebacker Devon Foster, running back Ben Hoggarth, wide receiver Jimmy Slagle, offensive and defensive lineman Jackson Adams and quarterback Bryce Bakkegard are some of the top returners for the Grovers.

Foster, Slagle, Adams and Bakkegard are seniors. Hoggarth is a junior. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Bakkegard played wide receiver a season ago, but Whitney likes his makeup under center.

"He's a leader on and off the field and that's what you want from your quarterback," Whitney said. "He has that demeanor. ... I watched him playing basketball (last season) as well. I could tell the type of demeanor he had playing basketball."

Hoggarth is expected to be the featured running back and will also play linebacker.

"Ben is a kid that we want to get the ball to a lot," Whitney said. "He'll probably get the bulk of the carries."

Slagle, who will also play defensive back, will see time in the backfield, too.

Whitney was hired in January. He said the players have worked hard in the weight room and have embraced the new offensive and defensive systems.

"These guys are smart and they're picking up things quick," Whitney said. "It's a total change from what they've done before."

The Grovers are returning five starters on both offense and defense, all two-way players. Oak Grove has less than 30 players on the roster.

"Depth is definitely a concern," Whitney said.

Whitney expects Carrington to be the team to beat in Class 1A, Region 1. Oak Grove finished in last in Region 1 last fall.

"One of the goals is to be in a position to win games, and compete in our region," Whitney said.

"They want to win. They're really hungry to win and do well."

Schedule

Aug. 27: vs. Heart River (Bismarck), 7 p.m.

Sept. 2: Lakota-Edmore-Dakota Prairie, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9: at Park River-Fordville-Lankin, 7 p.m.

Sept. 17: Oakes, 2 p.m.

Sept. 23: Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30: at North Sargent-Milnor, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7: Carrington, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14: at Northern Cass, 7 p.m.