Al Hager of Fargo stands next to his tailgating rig near the Fargodome tailgating lot Friday, Aug. 26. Hager was the first in line of tailgaters who will be allowed on the tailgating lot at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, five hours before the college football season opener between North Dakota State and Charleston Southern.

FARGO—Al Hager of Fargo and his tailgating cohorts have become North Dakota State tailgating experts for the last three years. That explains why they were the first in line late Friday afternoon, Aug. 26, outside the tailgating lots at the Fargodome—20 hours before the lots will open for the Saturday, Aug. 27, college football season opener between NDSU and Charleston Southern.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. But Hager and his crew will get to their usual tailgating spot once the gates open at 1:30 p.m.

"Everybody kind of goes to their usual spots," Hager said. "Once the gates open, the lot fills up in about 12 minutes."

There have been times when the tailgating lineup the day before a Bison game will extend west on 17th Avenue North, then south on 18th Street, then east on 15th Avenue South all the way past Newman Outdoor Field.

"There have been times the line goes all the way to the old Bison Sports Arena," Hager said.

So is waiting in line all Friday night and Saturday morning worth it?

"We do this and others get up at 3 a.m. and go duck hunting and sit in the cold," said Richard Pyle of Fargo, who will tailgate with Hager. "I think that they are nuts. This is just something that we love doing."

While NDSU officials are expecting another full tailgating lot and another sellout of nearly 19,000 fans, Saturday's Bison game will be televised on ESPN.