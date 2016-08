FT. COLLINS, Colo.—Colorado State, ranked 25th nationally, picked up a 3-0 win over North Dakota State 26-24, 25-13, 25-23 on Friday, Aug. 26, at the Colorado State/Northern Colorado tournament.

Hadley Steffen led the Bison with 10 kills and Morgan Morgan added 11 digs in the loss.

NDSU will face Northern Colorado at 8 p.m. on Saturday.