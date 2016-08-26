FARGO—Bismarck St. Mary's senior running back Cole Spies had to take the excruciating walk back to the huddle after his 70-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, which would have given the Saints their first lead of the game. It was brought back because of a clipping penalty.

"It's disappointing for sure," Spies said. "You just got to reload, do it again and bounce back."

Behind offensive linemen Chaunsey Turner, Ian Brown, Joseph Richter, Sam Harris and Ethan Birnbaum, the Saints kept reloading and hitting Fargo Shanley. One play after Spies made the long walk out of the end zone, behind the big men on the offensive line, he ran right back to it on a 57-yard touchdown run that put the Saints up five enroute to an 18-7 win over the Deacons at Sid Cichy Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26.

"I got great blockers in front of me and it was just easy to go right through the holes," said Spies, who finished with 81 yards and two touchdowns on five carries in the season opener for both teams. "Shanley is a really good team. It's a tough game every time. It's just that with the determination and will that we have to keep grinding and grinding, I think we just outwork them in the end."

The last seven Class 2A state championship games have had either St. Mary's or Shanley or both. The two teams have combined for five of the last seven state titles.

Shanley has now lost six straight to St. Mary's. The largest margin of victory was 14 for St. Mary's with three games decided by one, two and five points.

"Every game has been like this. It's always a war," St. Mary's coach Dan Smrekar said. "They're just a great football team. They're well coached. And we just happen to make a few more plays than they do."

Spies' 57-yard touchdown run put St. Mary's up 12-7 with 10 minutes, 10 seconds remaining. After a Shanley punt on the ensuing drive, the Saints marched 72 yards on eight running plays, all of which went to Kurt Dickhut. The drive took more than four minutes off the clock and was capped with an 18-yard touchdown run for Dickhut to put the Saints up 18-7 with 2:38 to go and all but seal it.

"Shanley got tired, but we just stood tall," said Dickhut, who finished with 198 yards on 23 carries. "Our linemen blocked just like they were taught and we had more discipline. Shanley is a good team. We respect them. It's always a good game when we come out and play them, but I just think it's the way we're coached that's the difference."

It didn't take Shanley long to get on the board, as the first snap for the Deacons was a 49-yard touchdown pass from Kadin Kueneman to Haley Bucholz. St. Mary's cut the lead to 7-6 with a 12-yard touchdown run from Spies with 5:22 left in the first. That would be all the scoring in the first half, as the teams combined for three turnovers after the St. Mary's touchdown.

"They wore us down," Shanley coach Rod Oksendahl said. "They're deeper than we are on the line of scrimmage. I think it showed up as the game progressed. They're big up front. Our kids go both ways. As many of them don't go both ways. Early in the season like this it kind of catches up with you. They just wore us down."

SM 6 0 0 12--18

FS 7 0 0 0--7

FS-Bucholz 49 pass from Kueneman (Reinholz kick)

SM-Spies 12 run (kick failed)

SM-Spies 57 run (run failed)

SM-Dickhut 18 run (kick failed)