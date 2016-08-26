Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Almarante leads RedHawks to victory against Sioux Falls

    By Forum staff reports Today at 10:15 p.m.
    Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks baseball.

    RedHawks 4, Sioux Falls 3

    Site: Newman Outdoor Field

    Highlights: Right-hander Jose Almarante pitched eight strong innings to lead Fargo-Moorhead to victory in American Association baseball before 4,550 fans. Almarante struck out six and walked none. Keury De La Cruz went 2-for-3 for the RedHawks, including a two-run home run.

    Records: RedHawks 47-43, Sioux Falls 33-58

    SIOUX FALLS REDHAWKS

    ab r h bi ab r h bi

    Chpmn 4 0 1 1 Carter 4 2 2 1

    Perez 4 0 0 0 Pineda 4 0 0 0

    Taylor 4 0 1 0 DLCruz 3 1 2 2

    Linares 4 0 0 0 Mazzola 3 0 0 0

    Schmit 4 1 1 0 Kang 3 0 1 0

    Monger 3 1 2 0 Geiger 3 0 1 0

    Guinn 3 1 1 2 Hmphrs 4 1 1 0

    Falsetti 3 0 0 0 Valerio 2 0 0 0

    Owen 3 0 1 0 Gilmartin 3 0 0 1

    Totals 32 3 7 3 29 4 7 4

    SF 010 200 000—3 7 0

    FM 200 020 00x—4 7 2

    3B-Humphries (1). HR-Carter (15), De La Cruz (17). SF-Guinn. SB-Monger (16), De La Cruz (17), Mazzola (7). CS-Monger (9), De La Cruz (10). E-Carter (3), Gilmartin (4). LOB-SF 5, FM 6.

    Sioux Falls

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Bougher, L 6 7 4 4 2 5

    Ferrell 1 0 0 0 0 1

    Boer 1 0 0 0 3 2

    RedHawks

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Almarante, W 8 7 3 2 0 6

    Reavis, S 1 0 0 0 1 1

    Umpires—Home: Childe. First: Sandberg. Third: Flipse. Time: 2:50. A—4,550.

    Explore related topics:sportsRedHawksBaseballAmerican Associationnewman outdoor fieldJose AlmaranteKeury De La Cruz
    Advertisement
    randomness