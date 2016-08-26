Almarante leads RedHawks to victory against Sioux Falls
RedHawks 4, Sioux Falls 3
Site: Newman Outdoor Field
Highlights: Right-hander Jose Almarante pitched eight strong innings to lead Fargo-Moorhead to victory in American Association baseball before 4,550 fans. Almarante struck out six and walked none. Keury De La Cruz went 2-for-3 for the RedHawks, including a two-run home run.
Records: RedHawks 47-43, Sioux Falls 33-58
SIOUX FALLS REDHAWKS
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Chpmn 4 0 1 1 Carter 4 2 2 1
Perez 4 0 0 0 Pineda 4 0 0 0
Taylor 4 0 1 0 DLCruz 3 1 2 2
Linares 4 0 0 0 Mazzola 3 0 0 0
Schmit 4 1 1 0 Kang 3 0 1 0
Monger 3 1 2 0 Geiger 3 0 1 0
Guinn 3 1 1 2 Hmphrs 4 1 1 0
Falsetti 3 0 0 0 Valerio 2 0 0 0
Owen 3 0 1 0 Gilmartin 3 0 0 1
Totals 32 3 7 3 29 4 7 4
SF 010 200 000—3 7 0
FM 200 020 00x—4 7 2
3B-Humphries (1). HR-Carter (15), De La Cruz (17). SF-Guinn. SB-Monger (16), De La Cruz (17), Mazzola (7). CS-Monger (9), De La Cruz (10). E-Carter (3), Gilmartin (4). LOB-SF 5, FM 6.
Sioux Falls
IP H R ER BB SO
Bougher, L 6 7 4 4 2 5
Ferrell 1 0 0 0 0 1
Boer 1 0 0 0 3 2
RedHawks
IP H R ER BB SO
Almarante, W 8 7 3 2 0 6
Reavis, S 1 0 0 0 1 1
Umpires—Home: Childe. First: Sandberg. Third: Flipse. Time: 2:50. A—4,550.