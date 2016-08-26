High school scoreboard
Football
6
North Dakota
Results Friday
Central Cass 34, Central Dakota 0
Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm 34, Lakota-Edmore-Dakota Prairie 0
Hankinson 38, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 6
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 33, Hatton-Northwood 12
Thompson 35, North Border 8
Larimore 31, Hillsboro-Central Valley 22
Cavalier 42, North Star 25
North Sargent-Milnor 32, Lisbon 14
Northern Cass 28, Maple Valley-Enderlin 22
New Rockford-Sheyenne 48, Benson County 8
Harvey-Wells County 12, Carrington 0
Richland 40, Mayville-Portland-CG 18
Groton, S.D., 55, Oakes 13
Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page at Sargent Central
South Border 32, Strasburg/Zeeland 8
Valley City 38, Wahpeton 12
Jamestown 30, Grand Forks Central 6
Williston 20, Devils Lake 0
Bismarck Century 43, Grand Forks Red River 14
West Fargo 41, Minot 20
Bismarck Legacy 19, West Fargo Sheyenne 7
Bismarck 32, Fargo Davies 13
Fargo South 36, Mandan 0
Dickinson 28, Fargo North 9
Bismarck St. Mary's 18, Fargo Shanley 7
Tennis
6
North Dakota boys
Results Friday
Xxxxxxxx
Swimming
6
Minnesota girls
Results Friday
Moorhead 101, Elk River 84
200 medley relay: 1, ER, Benson, Grundman, Bechtel, Odegaard, 2:01.03. 2, M, Johnson, Sather, Winter, Dauner, 2:01.14.
200 freestyle: 1, M, Winter, 2:08.63. 3, ER, Fritschel, 2:22.12
200 individual medley: 1, M, Sather, 2:25.36. 2, Benson, ER, 2:33.57.
50 freestyle: 1, Odegaard, ER, 27.17. 3, Mehnert, M, 27.97.
100 butterfly: 1, Winter ,M, 1:03.55. 2, ER, Bechtel, 1:12.06.
100 freestyle: 1, ER, Odegaard, 59.81. 23, M, Dauner, 1:03.08.
500 freestyle: 1, M, Herrick, 6:18.11. 2, M, Pederson, 6:23.84.
200 freestyle relay: 1, M, Dauner, Sather, Seljevold, Winter, 1:50.33. 2, ER, Bechtel, Montplaisir, Grundman, Odegaard, 1:51.56.
100 backstroke: 1, ER, Benson, 1:06.36. 2, M, Bjorklund, 1:08.53.
100 breaststroke: 1, M, Sather, 1:14.43. 2, ER, Bechtel, 1:17.65.
400 freestyle relay: 1, ER, Montplaisir, Fritschel, Bury, Benson, 4:19.76. 2, M, Mehnert, Herrick, Johnson, Karevold, 4:21.57.
North Dakota girls
Results Friday
Fargo North Metro Sprint
Team Scores: 1, Fargo Davies, 316. 2, West Fargo Sheyenne, 262. 3, West Fargo, 224. 4, Fargo North, 145. 5, Fargo South, 98. 6, Shanley, 40.
100 individual medley: 1, Astrup, FN, 1:04.64. 2, Yonke, WFS, 1:06.55. 3, Roche, FN, 1:07.87.
50 butterfly: 1, Astrup, FN, 27.91. 2, Bekkum, WFS, 28.24. 3, Smith, WFS, 28.36.
50 backstroke: 1, Lingle, FD, 27.95. 2, Roche, FN, 30.59. 3, Brooks, WF, 31.41.
100 freestyle: 1, Smith-Sjurseth, FD, 57.24. 2, Smith, WFS, 57.66. 3, Geffre, FD, 59.48.
50 breaststroke: 1, Astrup, FN, 34.70. 2, Sjurseth, FD, 35.29. 3, Crane, FD, 35.56.
50 freestyle: 1, Lingle, FD, 24.62. 2, Jones, WFS, 25.77. 3, Roche, FN, 26.56.
200 individual medley: 1, Lingle, FD, 2:18.67. 2, Smith-Sjurseth, FD, 2:26.27. 3, Ostlie, FS, 2:28.40.