West Fargo win over Minot possible playoff preview

Parker Borg of West Fargo, center, reacts with teammates Haboniman Simon and Alessandro Genova after intercepting a Minot pass during the second quarter of the Friday, August 26, 2016, game at West Fargo. Dave Wallis / The Forum

Chase Teiken of West Fargo escapes a tackle by Minot's Noah Tate and scores a second-quarter touchdown for the Packers during the Friday, August 26, 2016, game at West Fargo. Dave Wallis / The Forum

West Fargo quarterback Andy Gravdahl has a hard time advancing as he gets stopped by Garrett Larson of Minot during the Friday, August 26, 2016, game at West Fargo. Dave Wallis / The Forum

WEST FARGO—The returning conference champs of North Dakota Class 3A football were bound to put on a show in their season openers.

Though there might be a rematch ahead, West Fargo won this time around.

The 2015 Eastern Dakota Conference champion Packers were victorious with a 41-20 win over 2015 Western Dakota Association champion Minot on Friday, Aug. 26, at West Fargo High School.

"It's a confidence builder," senior running back Chase Teiken said. "They're a really good team, and I look forward to seeing them again."

Minot, which lost to Bismarck Century in the state championship game last season, and West Fargo, which also lost to Century in the semifinals last year, could play a second time this season if both make a playoff run.

This game could even be a state championship preview, but Teiken and the Packers are focused on the next step ahead.

"Our mindset is one game at a time," said Teiken, who took 19 carries for 158 yards and four touchdowns. "Getting the win is good, but we can't dwell on the past. We have to keep moving forward."

Minot (0-1) is using this as a much needed learning experience—and possibly even a confidence booster—going into the WDA season, head coach Barry Holmen said, especially after their performance out of the gate.

Minot took its first possession of the game and made the first strike off a 19-yard touchdown pass from Creighton Rudolph to Peyton Lamoureux.

The Packers (1-0) are also using this game as a boost—especially after the way they replied.

After Minot scored, Teiken punched in an 8-yard touchdown run on a drive set up by a Dylan Humble pass from Andy Gravdahl along the right sideline for a 51-yard completion.

The Packers then took the lead in the second quarter. After Gravdahl hit Tanner Zepeda on a fourth-and-5 just inside Minot territory for 36 yards, Gravdahl took the next run on his own for a 6-yard score to give West Fargo a 12-7 advantage.

But a couple possessions later, Minot's Brett Lunde intercepted Gravdahl and returned it 79 yards for a touchdown to take a 14-12 lead with 4:58 left in the first half.

These types of big plays, Holmen said, Minot won't forget about if they see each other in the playoffs again.

"Right now, they're the better team clearly," Holmen said. "But there's a lot of good things going on and the experience of playing one of the best teams in the state is a great thing for us."

The Packers wouldn't let the Magicians keep the lead for long. Over the span of about 2 minutes, Teiken scored on a 10-yard touchdown and an 85-yard touchdown. Midway through the third quarter, Teiken took his fourth TD on a 19-yard carry.

After being held scoreless in the third quarter, Lamoureux gave Minot a much needed boost. From 23 yards out, he weaved his way through the West Fargo defense by reversing field and scored to cut the Packers lead to 34-20 on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Like that play which gave Minot the momentum, Holmen said anything could happen if these two top-notch teams were to see each other again.

"What a great chance for our kids to see the level that we have to achieve to be competitive to be with the best of the state," Holmen said. "For me, it's a great first week."

Alex Sell capped West Fargo's scoring with 1:21 to go in the game on a 23-yard scoring run, and the Packers defense would hold Minot scoreless for the rest of the game.

For now, West Fargo head coach Jay Gibson said, the victory sets the Packers up nicely for the rest for the rest of the season—possibly for a playoff run.

"We won this one, but better things are going to come," Gibson said. "We just need to work on that and make sure we improve week to week."

M 7 7 0 6—20

WF 6 22 6 7—41

M-Lamoureux 19 pass from Rudolph (Johnson kick)

WF-Teiken 8 run (run failed)

WF-Gravdahl 6 run (pass failed)

M-Lunde 79 interception return (Johnson kick)

WF-Teiken 10 run (Pistorius pass from Gravdahl)

WF-Teiken 85 run (Zepeda pass from Gravdahl)

WF-Teiken 19 run (pass failed)

M-Lamoureux 23 run (kick failed)

WF-Sell 23 run (Holm kick)