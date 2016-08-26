Metro high school volleyball roundups

BISMARCK, N.D.—Fargo Davies won all three games at the Bismarck Invitational over Minot, Jamestown, and Dickinson.

Kaitlyn Anderson led the Eagles with 16 kills and Kenzee Langlie totaled 59 assists on the day.

Mckenna Mikkelsen added 57 digs.

Fargo Shanley at Bismarck Invitational

BISMARCK, N.D.—Fargo Shanley didn't lose a set on Friday in their three wins at the Bismarck Invitational.

Kylie Kanwischer recorded 23 kills in Shanley's 3-0 wins over Devils Lake, Williston, Bismarck High.

Emily Deitz added 18 kills and Julia Vetter tallied 60 assists for the Deacons.

West Fargo Sheyenne at Bismarck Invitational

BISMARCK, N.D.—West Fargo Sheyenne lost two games and won one at the Bismarck Invitational Friday.

Kalli Hegerle had 32 kills, 29 assists, and 9 aces and Casey Coste added 54 digs for the day for the Mustangs.