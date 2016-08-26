Metro high school football roundups

FARGO—Jack Pifer ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 111 yards as South won its season opener.

Zander Luckoski ran for two touchdowns for the Bruins while Tanner Beaton caught seven passes for 78 yards.

Bismarck 32, Fargo Davies 13

FARGO—Davies has yet to beat Bismarck in football.

Despite returning the opening kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown to take a 6-0, Davies lost to Bismarck 32-13.

Dickinson 28, Fargo North 9

DICKINSON, N.D.—North lost its season opener after trailing 14-3 at halftime.

Conner Fuglseth hit a 27-yard field goal to provide the first points for the Spartans.

Bismarck Legacy 19, West Fargo Sheyenne 7

BISMARCK, N.D.—Legacy claimed its first win as a varsity program after building a 7-0 halftime lead and expanding it to 13-0 before holding off a Sheyenne rally.