Finishing career with Vikings is Peterson's 'ultimate goal'

What intrigued the Vikings running back was Bryant having spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers before finally retiring in April at 37.

"They were talking about Kobe being the only guy (in NBA history) to play for one franchise for like 20 years,'' Peterson said. "And I remember looking at that like, 'Man, wow, that'd be amazing to be able to do that.' So that's what I hope, man, is to finish here.''

OK, even Peterson, who talks about playing until his late 30s, doesn't believe he'll last 20 seasons. What the 10-year veteran wants to do, though, is play for no team other than Minnesota.

"That would be amazing,'' Peterson sad. "That would be the ultimate goal.''

It was 1½ years ago that Peterson, coming off missing the final 15 games of the season because of a child-abuse incident, said he wasn't sure he wanted to come back to the Vikings. With rumors swirling that Peterson could be traded, he did return and became last season the second-oldest player to lead the NFL in rushing.

Peterson, 31, is now vying to break hall of famer Curtis Martin's record and become the oldest. Then he wants to continue playing long-term with the Vikings.

"We got a great coaching staff, great team, young team, great fans here, so why not?'' he said. "The coach is the main thing.''

Peterson has developed a special bond with Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer, who played a key role last year in making him feel comfortable about returning. Zimmer has great trust in his running back, and that recently was illustrated.

Zimmer left the choice up to Peterson on whether he wanted to play in the preseason. Peterson, who hasn't had an exhibition carry since 2011, had said in May he was "itching" to change that, but he ultimately decided it was in his best interests to remain on the sideline.

"He trusts me,'' Peterson said of his relationship with Zimmer. "We trust each other.''

So Peterson won't take the field Sunday when the Vikings open U.S. Bank Stadium in the third preseason game against San Diego. Instead, he next will play in the Sept. 11 regular-season opener at Tennessee.

As far as Zimmer is concerned, it will be business as usual. Peterson might be a year older, but he's not planning on any changes from last season, when he rushed for 1,485 yards on 327 carries, an average of 20.4 per game.

"I think he can handle the same workload he had last year,'' Zimmer said.

One-team wonders

Peterson, who arrived in Minnesota in 2007, would like to join the short list of legendary runners who played with just one NFL team.

Peterson is No. 17 on the NFL career rushing list with 11,675 yards. No. 2 Walter Payton, No. 3 Barry Sanders and No. 9 Jim Brown are the only other players in the top 25 to have not played for multiple franchises.

"When you play with the same team, I think it makes it a lot more attainable to play for a long time,'' said Eric Dickerson, who is No. 7 on the list and played for four teams from 1983-93. "You look at Adrian. You look at Walter Payton, who was with the Bears his whole career (from 1975-87). When you have to move to another team, it makes it harder. When you don't, you know that team and the team knows you and that makes it much easier.''

The Vikings, who stood by Peterson despite his troubles in 2014, know all about Peterson. But will they like him well enough next year to again pay him huge bucks?

Peterson is guaranteed this season to make $12 million on a contract that was restructured in July 2015. He is on the books in 2017 for a base salary of $11.75 million, a $6 million roster bonus and a $250,000 workout bonus, which would be a whopping total of $18 million.

Few believe Peterson will end up playing for that amount. The Vikings would owe him nothing if he is waived by the third day of the league year next March, although a very possible scenario is his deal is again restructured.

For now, Peterson isn't dwelling on his future contract situation.

"Right now, I really don't worry about that,'' he said. "I focus on the season and things that I can control right now, and whatever else comes after this year will take care of itself. ... At the end of the day, I know business is business, so never unexpect the unexpected.''

For how long?

Peterson has talked about playing until he's 40 but also has backed off from that number. If all works out, here's how long now he's thinking now about playing for the Vikings.

"I kind of change by the seasons,'' Peterson said. "You'll never know how I feel next year or the year after that or the year after that, Right now, I plan on playing long term, for five or six more years. But who knows what life brings?''

If Peterson plays five more years, he would need to average 1,336 yards a season to break Emmitt Smith's career rushing record of 18,355 yards. If he logs six more, he would need to average 1,113.

"That's one of my goals,'' Peterson said of topping Smith. "It's high up there.''

If Peterson duplicates his yardage total from 2015, he will move up this season to No. 8 on the all-time list. Hall of famers in line to be passed include No. 14 Thurman Thomas (12.074), No. 13 Franco Harris (12,120), No. 12 Marcus Allen (12,243), No. 10 Marshall Faulk (12,279), Brown (12,312) and No. 8 Tony Dorsett (12.739).

"It's going to be an honor,'' Peterson said. "I grew dreaming about playing in the NFL and being the best player to ever play. And just to climb the ladder and pass guys, pass greatness along the way, is just a humbling feeling.''

Team goals

Entering this season, though, Peterson has been more outspoken about team goals. The Vikings are coming off their first NFC North title in six years, and Peterson has let everyone know who will listen he believes they have what it takes to claim the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

"That would be awesome to defend the North and put ourselves in a position to make the playoffs and to win a Super Bowl,'' Peterson said. "If I have 1,000 yards, 900 yards, if we're playing in the Super Bowl, that's the best season of my career, over my MVP season. That's how I view it.''

Peterson hoisted the MVP trophy in 2012 when he gained 2,097 yards, nine short of breaking Dickerson's 1984 record for the most in a season. After that, Peterson regularly talked about not only breaking Dickerson's mark, but crushing it.

There's been less talk about that lately. Could it be that Peterson has put such thoughts on the back burner?

"I remember saying in training camp one time, 'You know what, I'm going for 2,500, and I'm just going to leave it at that, so you guys don't have to ask me anymore,''' Peterson said. "That's what it'll always be. That really hasn't changed. I still got the same mind-set that's a mark that I'm going to put out there for myself.''

He also has the mind-set that all the additional yards he gains, he wants them to be with the Vikings.

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.