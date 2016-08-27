Metro high school soccer roundups

WEST FARGO—Allison Ulness scored two goals and two assists and Kara Werth recorded two assists in the Spuds 6-2 win over. Brianna Schaub added a goal.

Marissa Herdt tallied 13 saves in the win.

Moorhead lost to Rogers 3-0 on Friday.

Boys

Fargo South 2, Grand Forks Red River 0

FARGO—Fargo South's Abdalazizi Lubungo and Alvin Johnson both recorded goals in the 2-0 win over Grand Forks Red River on Saturday.

Abraham Snetter tallied an assist for the Bruins.

Fargo Shanley 4, West Fargo 3

WEST FARGO—Jake Reinholz scored all four goals for the Deacons in their 4-3 win over West Fargo on Saturday at Loeden Field.

Mahamed Osman scored two goals for the Packers.

Jared Fowler tallied 12 saves for the Deacons.

Fargo Davies 2, Grand Forks Central 1

GRAND FORKS, N.D.—Trey Waltz scored on a penalty kick and Jack Olson followed with a 74th minute goal for Fargo Davies, as the Eagles picked up an 2-1 EDC win over Grand Forks Central on Saturday.

Noah Sahr recorded six saves for the Eagles.