Bison win an overtime thriller over Charleston Southern

North Dakota State's MJ Stumpf and his defensive teammates celebrate their overtime victory over Charleston Southern Saturday, August 27, 2016, at the Fargodome.David Samson / The Forum

North Dakota State's Jalen Allison (21) celebrates an interception against Charleston Southern Saturday, August 27, 2016, at the Fargodome.David Samson / The Forum

North Dakota State's Nick DeLuca and quarterback Easton Stick leave the field after their overtime win over Charleston Southern Saturday, August 27, 2016, at the Fargodome.David Samson / The Forum

North Dakota State's Aaron Steidl and Charleston Southern's Frank Cirone shake hands after the overtime finish Saturday, August 27, 2016, at the Fargodome.David Samson / The Forum

FARGO — In a game that turned into a slugfest, a player named Frazier delivered the knockout blow Saturday night, Aug. 27, at the Fargodome.

North Dakota State senior King Frazier rushed for a 25-yard touchdown in overtime to lift the No. 1-ranked Bison to a 24-17 victory against No. 6-ranked Charleston Southern in Division I FCS football before 18,881 fans at Gate City Bank Field.

"It was a test for our guys," Bison head coach Chris Klieman said. "We showed our poise."

The Bison (1-0) didn't take their first lead until the fourth quarter. They then rallied to win the first overtime game NDSU has played in the Fargodome.

"It was amazing by our team, the fight that they showed," Charleston Southern head coach Jamey Chadwell said. "They are a heck of a football team, but I think we are, too."

Frazier scored on the first play in overtime. The 5-foot-11, 212-pound back took a handoff up the middle, veered to the outside and then snuck inside the pylon and into the end zone for a 24-17 lead.

"I was just happy to finally find an open hole," Frazier said. "I just trusted my instincts."

Charleston Southern got stopped on the four plays of its overtime possession. NDSU finished with 424 yards, including 230 rushing yards. The Buccaneers finished with 263 yards. The Bison held a 32:58-to-27:10 edge in time of possession.

"They wore on us a little bit in the third and the fourth quarter," Chadwell said.

The Bison took a 17-10 lead early in the fourth quarter. Junior quarterback Easton Stick tossed a 47-yard touchdown to RJ Urzendowski with 10 minutes, 34 seconds remaining in the fourth.

That NDSU lead held until the final three minutes of the fourth quarter.

"It wasn't perfect, but a win is a win," Klieman said. "That's (Charleston Southern) a really good football team."

Charleston Southern rallied to tie the game late in the fourth quarter. Senior running back Mike Holloway zipped into the end zone from 6 yards out to tie the score at 17-17 with 2 minutes, 59 seconds remaining in regulation. That capped a seven-play, 42-yard drive that saw the Buccaneers fourth-and-10 two plays before the Holloway score.

Charleston Southern kicker Jacob Smoak missed a 51-yard field goal wide left at the end of the fourth quarter.

Bison kicker Cam Pedersen gave his team a lift on the final play of the first half. The sophomore booted a career-best 52-yard field goal that hit the crossbar and went through, tying the score at 3-3. NDSU had 138 yards at halftime, while Charleston Southern had 71 yards. The Buccaneers had three first downs through the first two quarters.

Both defenses controlled play through the first 30 minutes.

"They blitzed the dog out of us," Klieman said of the Buccaneers. "They had really good athleticism."

Charleston Southern scored its only points of the opening half after a Bison turnover. Buccaneers linebacker Zane Cruz recovered a Dimitri Williams fumble at the Bison 29-yard line. That led to a Smoak 46-yard field goal that gave CSU a 3-0 lead with 9 minutes, 44 seconds to play in the second quarter.

The Bison played most of the second half without starting linebacker Nick DeLuca. DeLuca left the game with a shoulder injury and didn't return. Junior Matt Plank played the rest of the second half at middle linebacker.

"I thought Matt did a great job," Klieman said. "I was really happy for Matt. He had to step up into a big-time situation."