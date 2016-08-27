Metro high school volleyball roundups

ST. PAUL—On the second day of the Hopkins Invitational North St. Paul defeated the Moorhead Spuds 3-1.

Brooke Tonsfeldt tallied 11 kills in the loss. Kortney Carney recorded 32 assists.

On Friday, Tonsfeldt recorded 12 kills to pace the Spuds over Stillwater 3-2.

Maci Hart added 15 digs in the win.

Fargo North at Bismarck Invitational

BISMARCK, N.D.—Fargo North went 3-0 on Friday picking up wins over Jamestown, Minot, and Bismarck Legacy. The Spartans followed with a 2-1 record on Saturday losing to Bismarck Century then defeating Bismarck St. Mary's and Williston.

Alexis Bachmeier tallied 52 kills on Saturday and Kaia Hudson added 43 digs.

Fargo Shanley at Bismarck Invitational

BISMARCK, N.D.—After posting a 3-0 record on Friday at the Bismarck Invitational, the Deacons tallied a 3-1 record on Saturday. Shanley defeated Bismarck St. Mary's, Bismarck Century and Jamestown eventually losing to Bismarck Legacy.

Kylie Kanwischer recorded 31 kills and Emily Dietz added 27 for the Deacons.

Fargo Davies at Bismarck Invitational

BISMARCK, N.D.—Fargo Davies tallied a 1-2 record on Saturday at the Bismarck Invitational. The Eagles picked up a win over Bismarck St. Mary's and lost to Bismarck High and Bismarck Century.

Kenzee Langlie tallied 60 assists and Kaitlyn Anderson recorded 19 kills on Saturday.

West Fargo Sheyenne at Bismarck Invitational

BISMARCK, N.D.—The West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs earned a 3-0 record Saturday at the Bismarck Invitational. The Mustangs defeated Jamestown, Mandan and Bismarck Legacy while only losing two sets.

Kalli Hegerle tallied 29 kills and 16 assists to lead the Mustangs.