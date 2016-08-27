The new video boards add to the atmosphere Saturday, August 27, 2016, at the Fargodome.David Samson / The Forum

Al Hager remembers the 1970s watching North Dakota State football games at old Dacotah Field—sometimes sunny, usually cold and windy; sometimes filled with fans, often abandoned with ice-covered empty seats; and a scoreboard with light bulbs that provided the score ... and that was about it.

Saturday night in the Fargodome, the 68-year-old Hager was sitting in his usual spot in Section 29 of the north endzone seats. Below him on Gate City Bank Field was the college football season opener between NDSU and Charleston Southern.

Above him was hanging the 37,000-pound new state-of-the-art, high definition video board that provided nearly 18,881 fans with high-definition appearances from Carson Wentz and Erin Teschuk. The head of Bison head coach Chris Klieman once projected on the new screens was large enough to cover George Washington's face on Mount Rushmore—or so it seemed.

"It's like going from an old TV to H.D.," said Hager, who could have watched the entire game without looking at the field since all the action was beamed on the giant screens.

Little did Bison fans expect that those video boards would be displaying the first Bison overtime game played in the Fargodome. Charleston Southern, with 16 starters back from last year's playoff team, was not intimidated by all the noise and new glitz. The Buccaneers gave the Bison all they could handle.

But in the end, the Bison claimed a dramatic 24-17 win. All those 3 million pixels in the big video boards displayed with clarity—the Bison are just tough to beat, especially in the dome.

The Bison—the five-time defending national champions—won another season opener and another home game. The Bison now boast a 72-5 record since their run of FCS national titles—the most wins in Division I during the last five years, 10 more than Alabama. The Bison are now 49-4 in the Fargodome since 2010. They have now won 17 straight home season openers.

Charleston Southern nearly became the first team since Emporia State in 1998 to hand the Bison a season-opening home loss.

"These games are just such an adrenalin rush," Hager said well before the game.

Hager is one of those avid tailgaters who fill up the 15 acres of cement-covered lots west of the Fargodome. His crew was the first in line Friday afternoon, 25 hours before Saturday's kickoff, waiting for the tailgating lots to open and claim their usual four unreserved lots that cost them a total of $20.

While he and his cohorts took cover in the nearby porta-potties during an early afternoon hail storm, tailgaters in the reserved section—like Dave and Alice Vandal of Sabin, Minn.,—simply hopped into their tailgating rig that used to be a limo party bus. Their four reserved spots cost them $360.

Whether you were a partying in the cheaper lots and the more expensive lots, all those tailgaters did get to experience something new other than another Bison win. The $7.2 million video boards—with their crystal clear, pixelated images—made NDSU's one-of-kind team entrances even more impressive.

The boards that hung above Hager in the north seats and above the Bison marching band in the south seats each measure 29 feet high and 100 feet wide. That's big enough to cover most of the end zones in the Fargodome yet by no means is the leader in this recent race to build the largest and most vivid video scoreboard.

EverBank Field, home of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, claims the biggest at 360 feet wide and 60 feet high—more than twice the size what Bison fans experienced Saturday night. But they are almost as big as the 108-foot wide, 48-foot tall boards that hang in TCF Bank Stadium—home of the Minnesota Gophers.

Once again, the Bison are making a bid to outdo the Gophers. And once again, the Bison found a way to win.