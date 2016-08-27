FARGO—In its first game against a Missouri Valley Conference opponent and first game on ESPN, Charleston Southern had its chances. The opportunity was there to follow up its best season in program history with a statement that the Buccaneers belong among the nation's elite by beating the nation's elite.

The Buccaneers can go home and say they hung with the best team in the country. They played the first ever overtime game at the Fargodome. Neither of those statements were worth the trip.

"We are disappointed because we're not happy about taking the No. 1 team to overtime," CSU coach Jamey Chadwell said. "We expected to win the game."

CSU seemingly had an answer for every Bison haymaker. When Easton Stick found RJ Urzendowski for a 47-yard touchdown pass to give NDSU its first lead with 10 minutes, 34 seconds remaining, the Buccaneers answered with a touchdown with 2:59 remaining to tie it.

When the Bison were seemingly set up for the final meaningful play of regulation, CSU's Troy McGowens intercepted Stick and took the ball into NDSU territory to set up a 51-yard field goal attempt to end regulation. Jacob Smoak's attempt was wide left.

CSU made the mistake many teams had done before them. The Buccaneers gave the Bison too many chances.

"This was an unbelievable environment we were in," Chadwell said. "There were times where it looked like we were about to be out, but our guys kept striking. There's a lot of good things that we can take from this ... but we really wanted to come out with a win."

In overtime, NDSU showed what elite looks like, scoring on the first play of overtime and holding CSU to 1 yard on four plays to end it.

CSU came to make memories, but not in that way.

"More of a bad memory," CSU defensive back D.J. Curl said. "I don't want that to sound bad, but it is and it motivates you. You're just one play away, but it motivates you. Let's do the things extra, so when we see them again we can pull through."

Charleston Southern had its chances early as well. The Buccaneers missed a 36-yard field goal early. Linebacker Solomon Brown snuffed out a Stick pass perfectly and had nothing but the end zone in front of him in the first half. Only, Brown dropped the interception.

Curl knocked the ball loose from Dimitri Williams and Zane Cruz recovered it at the NDSU 29-yard line early in the second quarter. The CSU offense picked up 1 yard on three plays and had to settle for a 46-yard field goal. A huge pass play that would've put NDSU at CSU's 9-yard line was brought back for offensive pass interference. It became third-and-21 and CSU eventually took over at its own 30 with 5:50 to go in the half and up 3-0. The Buccaneers punted.

The chances were there to take hold of the Fargodome, but the Buccaneers didn't grab any of those chances with both hands.

To open the first half, they grabbed hold on the opening drive, using four plays to go 75 yards for a touchdown. That first drive of the second half was more yards than the Buccaneers had the entire first half. It was capped with Mike Holloway running from one sideline to the other to find the end zone on a 47-yard touchdown run.

Not only did the Buccaneers roll down the field for a touchdown, but NDSU lost one of its best defensive players on the first play of the drive. Nick DeLuca left with an apparent shoulder injury and didn't return.

NDSU grabbed momentum right back on the ensuing drive, marching 68 yards on six plays in less than three minutes. A chance at squeezing momentum gone again for CSU on a perfect 23-yard fade pass from Stick to Darrius Shepherd on third-and-10.

"I hope No. 1 that we represented the Big South well," Chadwell said, as he fought tears. "We feel like we're national contender. We're proud to represent Charleston Southern and what it stands for. We know what we're about and we know what we have in our locker room. To have the state that these guys had was very rewarding to watch them play. Hopefully other people saw the special."

CSU hung with NDSU, but they couldn't hold on.

"In college football wins are hard to come by," NDSU coach Chris Klieman said.

Elite wins are even harder.

"You're never glad when you lose," Chadwell said. "You wish you had one more play."

