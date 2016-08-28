The RedHawks cracked three home runs to fuel a 12-5 victory against the Sioux Falls Canaries in American Association baseball before 3,103 fans.

"You go out and play as hard as you can, anything can happen, and hope for the best," said RedHawks third baseman Josh Mazzola, who belted a two-run home run in the third inning.

The RedHawks (48-44) are 5.5 games behind the Winnipeg Goldeyes for the wild-card spot. F-M has eight games remaining in the regular season, including the final four at Winnipeg.

"We're going to need some help, but we have to control what we can control and that's going out and playing ball games and winning the ones we should win," Mazzola said. "We need to go out and play hard and play with some pride. You can't ask for anything more than that."

The RedHawks will host the Kansas City T-Bones at 7:02 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, to start a four-game series and close out the final homestand.

The T-Bones (40-52) are in last place in the Central Division.

"We've got to play good here in this four, we've got to try to get four," RedHawks manager Doug Simunic said. "And then go up (to Winnipeg) and see where Winnipeg is. If there's a chance for us to get ahead of them, then we've got to play good there. And if there's not, maybe a chance to knock them out."

The RedHawks took control against the Canaries in the third inning. F-M erased a three-run deficit with a six-run inning. Mazzola drove a two-run home run over the wall in left field to give the RedHawks a 4-3 lead. The wind was blowing out to left field.

"If you get one up, it's going to go out," Mazzola said. "I was trying to drive the ball."

RedHawks first baseman Dustin Geiger added a two-run home run, two batters later, to give F-M a 6-3 lead. The RedHawks had four extra-base hits in the third, two home runs and two doubles.

"We were able to hit the ball in the air toward the left-field corner and it was going out there," Simunic said. "Good hitting by us."

The Canaries took a 3-0 lead in the third inning after Patrick Fiala lifted a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Darwin Perez, who reached base on a double. That came off RedHawks left-handed starter Will Solomon.

"I told him in the dugout, 'Keep them there, and we're going to get you back.' And we went out that third inning ... and we put up a six spot," Mazzola said. "It was a great start by him."

Solomon scattered 12 hits over nine innings, to earn the complete-game win. He threw 142 pitches, including 94 strikes, shaking off his early-game struggles.

Solomon held Sioux Falls scoreless over the final five innings.

"He overcame it," Simunic said.

Up next: Kansas City at RedHawks

When: 7:02 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29

Radio: 104.7 The Duke