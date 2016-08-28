St. Mary's College upends Bison on the volleyball court

FORT COLLINS, Colo.—Lindsey Knudsen had 20 kills to lead St. Mary's College (Calif.) to a 25-23, 25-18, 23-25, 25-19 victory against North Dakota State on Sunday, Aug. 28, in NCAA Division I women's volleyball at Colorado State's Moby Arena.

Jessica Jorgensen led the Bison with 11 kills. Emily Minnick and Hadley Steffen added 10 kills apiece.

The Bison (0-3) are slated to play at Wyoming at 6 p.m. (CST) Monday, Aug. 29, at the UWyo Sports Complex.