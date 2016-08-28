POWERS: What did Vikings get for $1.1B? 'Nice' and 'loud'

Aug 28, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of U.S. Bank Stadium during the first quarter in a preseason game between the Minnesota Vikings and the San Diego Chargers at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings won 23-10. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS—The ceremonial first coin has been tossed and the ceremonial first beer has been guzzled. And afterwards the "Home Sweet Home" sign was hung out front.

"It feels like home," wide receiver Charles Johnson noted.

The Vikings christened their new football residence on Sunday. It's flamboyant and ostentatious, marked with hard edges and steel beams—the perfect NFL playhouse. In fact, Sunday's exhibition contest against the San Diego Chargers was more housewarming party than football game. The primary activity was staring in wonderment.

For the record, the Vikings beat the Chargers 23-10. And as usually happens in these exhibition games, the second half became tedious as the third and fourth stringers took over. Putting those fellows on the field of such a grandiose stadium may be like putting a fleet of Geo Metros in Jay Leno's garage, but on Sunday it just gave the cash customers more time to look around and soak up the opulence.

There still were a few minor glitches, such as long lines at concessions and restrooms. The acoustics were rather murky. And there was an absence of pertinent information that should have been displayed somewhere, such as down and distance. Even the score sometimes was difficult to find. And not just for the fans.

"It's a new experience for us too," Mike Zimmer said. "There was a lot of new things that happened today at the stadium, different things. I'm still trying to find things. I had to ask where the timeouts were a couple of times. I didn't see those little dots under there."

As former Vikings quarterback Christian Ponder used to say after getting beaten to a pulp: "All correctable." Besides, what do you want for $1.1 billion? A buck doesn't stretch as far as it used to.

"I think it's good and now we can start feeling more comfortable and just come in here and get going," Zimmer added.

As for new things, Zimmer walked into his postgame press conference and received a standing ovation. Not from the media. Some of us are still ticked off at him for his handling of the Teddy Bridgewater injury situation. But next to the interview room there is a bar full of well-oiled suite-dwellers. They can peer through the glass and listen in on the question and answer session.

Apparently, management can flick a switch and a heavy curtain will come down and separate the two sides. Yet on this happy day, the decision was made to allow the eavesdropping. And many of Zimmer's responses were met with wild cheers, which took the coach aback.

Anyway, I'm sure those fans paid heavily for the privilege. So I don't begrudge them.

Traffic patterns on the concourse eventually should even out when people start spending more time in their seats. And the information shortcomings can easily be rectified. Most important, the view was good and the place was pleasing to the NFL eye. Plus, it's still clean. Afterwards, no one from the organization demanded improvements or revisions. So clearly we have entered an era of stadium détente here in Minnesota.

Sunday's attendance of 66,143 is a record that will not be broken until the Vikings find a way to seat people up on those steel girders. And they will as soon as the liability issues have been identified. For now, everyone seems thrilled with things just as they are.

Now, I wouldn't come to the stadium overly hungry or thirsty unless you have sufficient property to mortgage. Food and drink are expensive. That's just how it is at all the new stadiums. It's a fact of life. And the Vikings no doubt hope that after the first 20-ounce beer, that second one doesn't look quite so pricey.

There is one more exhibition, Thursday night against the newly relocated Los Angeles Rams, before the real home opener. That's Sept. 18 against the Green Bay Packers. The players already are fired up thinking about that one.

"I can't wait to get out there against the Packers and open this place for real," tight end Kyle Rudolph said.

"It's going to be very loud," Harrison Smith said. "It's kind of cool that they're (fans) so close. They get to be a part of it."

So we've had a soccer game, two concerts and, finally, a football game in the Vikings' new home.

"Everything echoes a little bit more in here," Charles Johnson said. "It's loud, and it's nice."

Loud and nice. There might be some of the usual NFL pretentiousness involved, some of the "can you top this" in play. But, overall, loud and nice probably sums it up as best as any mere mortal can.

