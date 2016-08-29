MOORHEAD—For Fargo Davies senior runner Hunter Lucas, Monday, Aug. 29, was not about some splendid jaunt through M.B. Johnson Park. The 5,000-meter trek through sticky humidity at the Shocky Strand Invite was a battle for him.

"It started getting hot right in the middle of the race. At least, that's when I felt it, not at the beginning," Lucas said. "You just got to fight through it."

Lucas fought and won, dominating the invite with a run of 15 minutes, 49.16 seconds, showing why Division I cross country programs are after him. Grand Forks Red River's Ben Hutchison finished in second, 47.10 seconds behind Lucas. Lucas crossed the finish line and immediately put his hands to his knees, as his long red hair dripped sweat to the grass.

"You get those pains in your body and you just have to tell yourself that it's worth it at the end when you cross that line," Lucas said. "After you get done with that race, it's done. You move onto the next race the next day."

Despite the heat, Lucas is keeping his hair. He even got a compliment from a Minnesota State Moorhead runner that he liked his flow.

"I think so," Lucas said with a laugh. "I try to wet it down before the meet, but I guess it kind of gets all over the place during the meet."

For a running program like Perham, finishing second in the state last season is more of motivation than it is an accomplishment for the boys squad. That's what's expected of a program that has won five state titles since 2006. For the Perham girls, they're trying to stay on top after winning the program's first state title last season.

"We kind of had a goal talking with the girls and guys this summer is that we can't think of a team that's won both girls and boys at state," Perham coach Jeff Morris said. "That's kind of the goal. The guys want the girls to win it, and the girls want the guys to win it. They're kind of feeding off each other, wanting both teams to do something special."

Perham boys and girls each lost just one of their top-five runners from last season.

On Monday, Perham won the boys race with a score of 42, 16 points ahead of second-place Bemidji. The Yellowjackets were led by a fourth-place finish from Jacob Dickerson, a sixth-place finish from Hunter Kjelshus and an eighth-place finish from Carson Speciher. No Perham boys runner finished higher than 32nd. On the girls side, Perham finished fourth, but it was behind a Willmar team that is a class above Perham and two North Dakota teams in Grand Forks Central and Davies.

"Willmar is nationally ranked and Davies and Grand Forks Central are one of the best teams in North Dakota. Our girls ran super competitive," Morris said. "Our guys raced probably some good teams. None nationally ranked. Willmar I think is ranked seventh in Class 2A. Really good competition on both sides.

"(The boys) were sophomores watching Perham teams win state, and they don't want to go out being that team that doesn't win it. It's cool talking about tradition, but they know that this is just a different team. It doesn't matter what everybody else has done. It matters what this team does."