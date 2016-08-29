North Dakota State senior linebacker Nick DeLuca warms up before kick off against Charleston Southern on Saturday, August 27, 2016, at the Fargodome.David Samson / The Forum

North Dakota State's Nick DeLuca and quarterback Easton Stick leave the field after their overtime win over Charleston Southern Saturday, August 27, 2016, at the Fargodome.David Samson / The Forum

FARGO—The waiting game has started with Nick DeLuca's shoulder. Will two weeks be enough healing time for the North Dakota State middle linebacker to play against Eastern Washington?

The senior captain dislocated his shoulder on the first play of the second half Saturday night, Aug. 27, against Charleston Southern. Bison head coach Chris Klieman said the medical staff was able to pop it right back in and DeLuca spent the rest of the game with his arm in a sling and an ice wrap around his shoulder.

"Our hope and Nick's hope is over the next two weeks that it calms down, tightens up and he can play and that's where we're at," Klieman said.

DeLuca, a senior from Omaha, will not practice this week but the aim is for him to return to the practice field next week and be in the lineup when NDSU hosts the Eagles at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome. He was hurt when his shoulder took the brunt of a tackle against Charleston Southern running back Mike Holloway.

DeLuca did not miss a game his first three years and reached the starting lineup in the playoff run his sophomore year when starting linebacker Travis Beck was hurt. He led the Bison in tackles last season with 135 and was on several "watch lists" for national awards and preseason All-American teams.

NDSU has a bye this week and the fact DeLuca has a chance to play against the Eagles was good news to the Bison coaching staff.

"It's encouraging right now," Klieman said. "We'll see how it progresses the next two weeks, or if it's three weeks. We'll evaluate it on a week-to-week basis." Junior linebacker Matt Plank played in DeLuca's absence and was effective with six tackles. Plank was also hurt in the second half, but X-rays on his arm were negative.

Other minor injuries were a sprained ankle to running back King Frazier and a knee ailment to nose guard Aaron Steidl. Frazier's injury happened early in the game, but it wasn't enough to prevent him from a 25-yard scoring run in overtime for the game-winner. Steidl will be OK, Klieman said.

Klieman indicated practice this week may be more physical than it was in the week or two leading up to the Charleston Southern game. Full preparation for Eastern Washington, who plays at Washington State on Saturday, Sept. 3, won't be until next week, he said.

The initial FCS coaches and media polls won't be released until next week, but it's probably a safe bet Charleston Southern did not hurt itself with the 24-17 overtime loss. The Buccaneers, ranked sixth in one preseason poll, had some speed and power on defense that will most likely make it a FCS playoff threat.

"Seeing them on film all summer and seeing them in person, they're as good of a defense as I've seen come to the Fargodome," Klieman said. "I would put them up there with the Northern Iowas. They're athletic, physical and they had a great scheme against us."

It was the second year in a row NDSU appeared on the ESPN FCS Kickoff game, which is played a week before almost every other college football team. The Bison will not be part of the game next year, Klieman said.

NDSU still has one non-conference game to schedule in 2017 before traveling to Eastern Washington on Sept. 16 and hosting Robert Morris University (Pa.) on Sept. 23.

"I like the FCS classic but I'm glad we're not going to play in it next year," Klieman said. "It's a grind when you come into camp in late July. It's a lot of football for these guys."

Up next: Eastern Washington at NDSU

When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10

TV: NBC ND / ESPN3

Radio: 107.9-FM