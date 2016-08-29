Wentz says he won't play in Eagles' preseason finale

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz said he will not play in the Thursday, Sept. 1, preseason game against the New York Jets. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA—Philadelphia Eagles rookie quarterback Carson Wentz said Monday, Aug. 29, that he will not play in the Thursday, Sept. 1, preseason finale against the New York Jets.

Wentz, the Eagles' No. 2 draft pick from North Dakota State, suffered a hairline fracture in two ribs in the preseason opener. One rib is fully healed, and the other is 60 percent healed. He is able to participate in practice, but cannot take contact.

"For a broken bone to be healed this quick would have been kind of surprising," Wentz said. "So I'm not really surprised. Just kind of frustrated."

Wentz said he was hoping to play once more in the preseason. Instead, he will shift his focus to Week 1 of the regular season. Even though he's not expected to be active for game days, Wentz said he will be ready to play when needed.

"It's going to be a long career," said Wentz, a Bismarck Century High School graduate. "It's a marathon, so I'm trying not to get too down about it."

